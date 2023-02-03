St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, Department of Health staff, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) team, and the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, February 9.
The informational session will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE. Registration through Eventbrite is encouraged [doh-virtual-job-fair-2-9-2023.eventbrite.com].
For information or to connect with SLATE before the event, please call (314) 589-8000. You can also visit the SLATE Job Center Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Registering with MoJobs and updating your profile before visiting SLATE will save you time at the Job Center. Register at https://jobs.mo.gov/
If you cannot attend this session or wish to invite someone later, a second session is scheduled for February 15 at 1:30 p.m.
A current listing of all openings within the City of St. Louis, including Department of Health jobs, is available at stlouis-mo.gov/jobs.
For additional information, please visit www.stlouismo.gov/government/departments/health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.