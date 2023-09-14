About 100 people gathered Aug 7 in St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church’s community center to relive a racial atrocity.
They watched the 2021 documentary, “Target St. Louis Vol. 1,” written and directed by St. Louis producer and actor, Damien D. Smith. The film tells the harrowing story of how, in the 1950’s and 60’s, the United State Military conducted secret chemical testing on residents of low-income housing developments. Those structures included Cochran Gardens, Vaughan Homes, Carr-Square Village Apartments and Pruitt-Igoe’s 33, 11-story concrete buildings.
Benjamin Phillips, a former Pruitt-Igoe resident filed a lawsuit against three companies over their alleged roles in the secret testing. Attorney Elkin Kistner discussed his effort to turn Phillips’ litigation into a class action lawsuit.
Now in his early 70s, Phillips said the film made him think of friends and family who had suffered from or died of cancer who never knew they were part of a government-sanctioned experiment on impoverished north St. Louis residents.
“Nearly every funeral I had gone to (among former residents) was a cancerous death,” Phillips said in the film. “They should have come out and said we put this cadmium sulfide in the air. They should come clean on that.”
After the beginning of the documentary a 1994 KSDK segment appears where reporter, Mike Bush breaks the news of the chemical testing:
“This next story is so unbelievable it couldn’t possibly be true,” Bush declared. “After receiving thousands of records and classified reports from the Army, it has been confirmed that during the Cold War the United States’ military conducted secret tests on unsuspected people in the city of St. Louis.”
Smith said he was motivated to do the documentary by his late, beloved grandmother Sarah Barnes. When Barnes, who had lived in Pruitt-Igoe, read about the study, she sent her grandson news clippings. Speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2021, Smith said he was shocked and appalled by what he read.
“This was done to my family, all the people who had nourished me, and when I got the full scope of it, I couldn’t believe it.”
In her book,“Behind the Fog, an examination of the United States’s Cold War-era Radiological Weapons Program,” Dr. Lisa Martino-Taylor, who's also featured in Smith’s film, described the testing procedures that low-income housing dwellers experienced.
“Residents in some areas of [St. Louis] noticed unusual activity in the days and nights throughout 1953 and into 1954. Large puffs of billowy powder were sprayed into the air by strangers in passing vehicles affixed with spray devices. The luminous powder lingered in the air behind the slow-moving vehicles.”
The film details how the purpose of the tests was to get an understanding of how biological weapons dispersed in various environments. As part of the tests, the Army released particles of zinc cadmium sulfide from airplanes, rooftops, and moving vehicles in 33 locations, mostly cities and towns, in the United States and Canada.
The film features former public housing residents who reported seeing soldiers “dressed for germ warfare” patrolling the streets. They also noted how “sprayers, sensors and all manner of mysterious equipment” were installed on “street corners, rising from bushes, and affixed to the rooftops” of the 33 buildings of the Pruitt-Igoe housing project.
Labeled “Target Zone Residents” in the film, former tenants detailed mysterious illnesses after the government’s testing. They spoke of relatives who suffered convulsions or died from brain tumors or other varieties of cancer.
A former “target zone” resident detailed how keloids developed on his stomach as a child after the testing. He displayed the thick, dark, raised scars that dominate his jaw, earlobes, shoulders, cheeks, and chest to Smith’s documentary crew.
St. Louis was chosen as a cold war testing site because of its similarities to some Soviet Union cities, Martino-Taylor explained in the film.
“St. Louis was the Army’s closest match to Soviet targets,” she said. “The city had some geographical similarities to Moscow: a densely populated area with access to a large river, as detailed by the U.S. Army Chemical Corps.”
After the screening, Smith engaged with the audience, answering questions, and further explaining his motivations for making the documentary.
As he’s expressed in numerous interviews, Smith said he created the documentary to shine a much-needed light on a long-hidden atrocity. Simply put, he wants to make sure St. Louis is “whole again.”
“Today, especially in the trying times we’re in, it’s important that we all care for each other,” Smith said. “We have to protect the humanity of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.