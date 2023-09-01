One of the best-known records from rap legend and Evolution Festival featured performer Ice Cube’s catalog of classics could sum up the consensus for those who attended the inaugural event this weekend.
He performed the track for people as far back as the eye could see on Sunday in Forest Park.
“Today was a good day,” Cube said. He didn’t have to cue or prompt them to catch the vibe. They immediately began singing along. It was a good two days as 25,000 poured in over the weekend – making the first-ever Evolution Festival a resounding success.
“This the loudest crowd we had all year,” Cube said about his Evolution Festival audience. He has been making his rounds as a featured artist at concerts representing the West Coast as the commemoration continues for the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
“St. Louis…there is no place I’d rather be right now,” Cube said. “I just love how y’all do it out here.”
Groundbreaking rap group The Sugar Hill Gang – whose record became the first rap single to play on mainstream radio when it debuted on the St. Louis region’s own WESL – also got the crowd in the hip hop spirit over the course of the festival. Headlined by The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, Brandi Carlile and Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, The Evolution Festival also included a nod to the brightness of hip hop’s future by way of St. Louis duo The Knuckles. They were featured among the lineup that also included Brittany Howard and Punk Lady Apple.
The stunning attendance numbers of the festival – which was produced by Joe Litvag and Steve Schankman – are even more impressive when the storm with heavy rains that delayed the first night of performances is factored in.
“The most important goal in our first year was to build a sense of community that our entire city and state could rally around,” said Schankman following Sunday’s close.
“I know we accomplished that, but we’ve only just begun. There will be even more to look forward to when Evolution Festival returns in 2024.”
One moment proved that the objective of the Evolution Festival was accomplished – and exceeded expectations.
As The Knuckles concluded their set, the crowd roared thunderously with applause. It is fair to say that their set served as an introduction of the duo to a vast majority of festival goers. And yet, they were greeted with headliner energy with respect to engagement and applause for the duration of their performance.
“The different types of music that they have here is bringing out a whole big group of diverse people, festivalgoer Chi Chi McDonald told KSDK.com.
The Knuckles member Aloha Mi-Sho was so overwhelmed by the audience’s gesture that once she hit her last note, she turned around to face the DJ booth, put her hand over her heart and whispered, “oh my God,” signaling a moment of utter disbelief.
She was so moved that she hopped over and wrapped her arms around bandmate Rockwell Knuckles for a quick, but tender embrace as they took their final bow.
“We did what we wanted to do, which was give something to St. Louis,” Schankman said. “Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, said this is a gift to St. Louis.”
Litvag said the two days of Evolution accomplished the event’s mission.
“We all had one vision in mind, which was to create an atmosphere that had a great vibe to make people feel welcome and part of a family,” he said.
“Walking around the site both days and talking to fans, the positivity was really palpable.”
Alvin Reid of the St. Louis American, and content partners KSDK.com and St. Louis Public Radio contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.