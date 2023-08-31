Rage, sorrow, frustration and a yearning for emotional healing and support. Those are the sentiments of the Black Jacksonville, Fla. community “New Town” as it continues mourning a racist mass shooting within its boundaries on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
“The tone is very somber. It’s somber and full of rage,” said Florida State rep. Angie Nixon, who represents the Jacksonville district where the shooting occurred.
21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter entered a Dollar General store in the predominantly Black neighborhood and shot and killed 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre, Jr., and 29-year-old Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion.
Palmeter also chased a woman through the store before firing at her and missing.
Carr was an Uber driver dropping off a passenger at the Dollar General store parking lot when Palmeter shot and killed her. Laguerre was an employee at the discount retail store and Gallion was a devoted father.
After shooting them, Palmeter reportedly turned the gun on himself, dying of a self-inflicted wound.
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Palmeter’s motive for the shooting after reviewing some of the suspect’s writings.
“He hated Black people,” Waters said.
“He was just completely irrational. But with irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100% lucid.”
Palmeter’s attack has left a community reeling, said Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.
“Everything is still fresh. It’s a very emotional time for our community, especially in the neighborhood where it happened,” she said.
State Rep. Nixon and Councilwoman Pittman spoke to The Chicago Defender on Monday, and Nixon said she is working to get Carr, Laguerre and Gallion’s family members connected to grief counseling and to help organize community members to take action to impact change.
“We put out a call to action to our leaders — local, state and federal — to try to help us raise $100,000 for the families,” Pittman said. As of Monday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had committed to providing that sum to the families, but Pittman said she hadn’t received anything yet.
Before his attack, Palmeter had left behind writings detailing his hatred of Black people. According to local officials, he made them available to family, federal law enforcement and at least one media outlet.
He had also legally obtained the two guns used in his rampage, a handgun and an “AR-15-style” semiautomatic rifle covered with swastikas. He acquired these guns despite being involuntarily declared for a mental health examination and placed under temporary detention under Florida’s Baker Act.
Before heading to Dollar General, Palmeter had stopped at the nearby Edward Waters University, a historically Black college. A TikTok video showed him wearing a bullet-resistant vest.
Pittman and Nixon said that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies and rhetoric play a role in helping to perpetuate racist violence toward the Black community.
“This past weekend was an example of those policies and how it continues to perpetuate and continue violence in our community,” Pittman said.
Nixon says DeSantis contributed to an environment that encouraged Palmeter to engage in his violent rampage.
“I don’t mince my words ever,” Nixon said. “Our governor is a racist. He has had this infatuation with targeting Blacks ever since running against [former Black gubernatorial candidate] Andrew Gillum,” she said.
