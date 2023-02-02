Judge Carla Hughes says she brings compassion to her courtroom
Hughes was appointed a St. Louis County municipal judge last fall and hears misdemeanor, criminal and civil matters.
“I don’t have cases that would send someone to prison and I’m not looking to send anyone to prison. My main goal is compliance,” she said.
Her bench is in the north division of north St. Louis County, and becoming a judge fulfilled a long sought-after goal.
“I’m just trying to make a difference, I’m just trying to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Hughes.
“I care about people knowing what their rights are and being protected.”
There are few Black female judges in the St. Louis area and nationally.
According to a Zippia report, there are over 16,840 judges currently employed in the United States. 50.3% are men, while 49.7% are women. 79.6% of U.S. judges are white, 7% are Hispanic or Latino, 5.9% are Asian, and 5.5% are Black.
There is also a gender/race pay gap, according to the study. An Asian judges' average salary is nearly $175,000, while a white judges' salary is close to $168,000. While it is not a penance, Black judges are paid less at $159,000 per year.
The judge says that she stands on the shoulders of those who came before her, she looks up to any Black judge because she knows the struggle they had to go through.
“I want to make [those that came before me] proud, they are an inspiration to me,” Hughes said.
Hughes is a graduate of Hazelwood East High School. She attended Tennessee State University and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. She graduated Summa Cum Laude.
She returned home to attend the Saint Louis University School of Law. She said her interest was business law “to protect businesses financially and legally.”
The municipal judge opening was listed on the St. Louis County website, and a friend asked Hughes if she was interested in applying.
She was interviewed, underwent a background check and “shadowed” her potential courtroom for two months. There was also a confirmation hearing before the County Council. Her swearing in ceremony was in November of 2022.
Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, has known the judge for over 20 years. They have both served on the faculty at Harris-Stowe State University.
He said she shows patience, compassion, and grit in her classroom.
“All the things needed to be a fair and effective judge,” said Bell.
“Carla, even as a young person, has always displayed a maturity beyond her years and the intelligence to do whatever she set her mind to."
“I have no doubt she will be a tremendous asset to the St. Louis County Municipal Courts. Needless to say, I'm very proud of her. She is an outstanding addition to our courts.”
The mother of two toddler boys, she is still a practicing attorney and on the HSSU staff.
“When I gotta work, I gotta work. And When it’s family time, it’s family time.”
Hughes’ skills in law and education are also put to use in her courtroom.
Many traffic offenders plead guilty and, before she sentences them, she explains what it means to plead guilty.
“I like to take the time and explain to them their options and most of the time they accept my suggestion and I’ll give them a continuance on their case,” she said
I want people to think long term, to really think about their future. That’s why it’s so important to me to educate people on their rights.”
Her advice for future lawyers and judges is this: Help before sentencing, and extend grace to those who have made mistakes.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
