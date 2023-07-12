State Sen. Karla May called incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley a traitor and insinuated he is a coward during a stirring speech announcing her candidacy for Senate on Tuesday July 11, 2023, on the east steps of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis.
“Traitors were cheered on by Josh Hawley with his clenched fist held high. He then turned on his heels and ran from the rabid crowd he incited. Hawley violated our constitution.
May’s main challengers for the Democratic nomination for Hawley’s Senate seat are Lucas Kunce and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
She did not attack either candidate in her speech. When asked about concerns with splitting Democratic – and primarily – Black voters in the St. Louis region and throughout the state, May said her candidacy “is not about race, personality or Black and white.”
“It’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about what is right and what is wrong.”
Bell said in a statement he was aware of May’s pending announcement.
"I know her, I consider her a friend, hugged her and wished her well. Everyone has a right to run. This is the democratic process and ultimately voters will decide,” Bell said.
Kunce also welcomed May into the race in a statement.
“The State Senator and I spoke on the phone ahead of the announcement, and we had a great conversation. I’m happy to welcome her to the race and look forward to seeing her on the trail.”
May cited her past political races, especially her state representative race in 2012 where she defeated a white and Black candidate, respectively.
“I’m not locked into any specific [voting bloc.]”
She served as the 8th District state representative for eight years before being elected the 4th District senator in November 2018.
The 4th District is one of the most diverse senatorial districts in Missouri. It includes parts of St. Louis city, Richmond Heights, Shrewsbury, Clayton, Hadley, Jefferson, Gravois, and Maplewood.
She chose a city location for her campaign announcement because “I was born and raised in St. Louis.”
“Like anyone who calls St, Louis home, it has lifted my spirit and broken my heart. But I love this city.”
The Democratic race, which also includes Columbia, Mo. community activist December Harmon, will also hinge on fundraising. Kunce currently holds an advantage since he declared his candidacy in January, but the Democratic primary is more than a year away on August 9, 2024.
“If you look at [my past races] was always outraised. People have always underestimated me,” May said while also sharing scripture from the Bible.
A Black candidate has never won a statewide office in Missouri, a fact that does not deter May.
“If you have the right candidate, you can win statewide,” she said while backed by dozens of cheering supporters.
May was introduced by Lew Moye, president emeritus of the St. Louis Chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, and she has been a member of the local chapter of Communication Workers of America for more than 20 years.
Many of her supporters at the Civil Courts Building are CWA members, which was having its national convention in St. Louis this week.
Among politicians who attended May’s announcement were state Sen. Steve Roberts and St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. Neither have said they are endorsing May.
Kunce’s endorsements include retired Sen. William Clay, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, and St. Louis County Council members Rita Days and Shalonda Webb. He also has the backing of the AFL-CIO.
Bell recently announced that he had secured the endorsement of Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, who first endorsed Kunce. She is joined by nine other North County mayors in support of Bell.
Also endorsing Bell are Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and state Rep. Deb Lavender (D-Manchester).
While the Democratic campaigns will intensify, May only had one target on Tuesday. She was critical of Hawley early and often in her speech, saying that he is among the forces whose goal “is to instill fear and hate in our community.”
“I see a state and a nation that has been torn apart. Thread after thread ripped from their place in an effort to unravel the very fabric of this great nation,” she said.
“Banning books, whitewashing history, and the codification of laws that enshrined fear and hate into our society.”
May said “I can hear the call to lead again,” as her supporters “All the way with Karla May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.