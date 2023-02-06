Deryl Cunningham credits SLUCare’s kidney transplant team for diagnosing that he inherited a high risk gene from his parents. He is now a part of the APOLLO research study, which addresses racial disparities in kidney transplant outcomes. From left are, SLUCare nephrologist Krista Lentine, Marilyn Maxwell, M.D.; Cunningham; Cynthia Nowden; and Kathryn Lindsay.