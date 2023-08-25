Congratulations Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Assoc. Director of Dance COCA! Douthit-Boyd will be honored as a St. Louis young leader at the St. Louis American Foundation’s twelfth annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, presented by Midwest BankCentre, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. See full list of honorees in the St. Louis American article Class of 2023 Young Leader recipients selected.
Tickets to the 12th annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception are $50 each, which includes beverages and heavy hors d’oevres. Order tickets here or go to stlamerican.com. It is strongly recommended to buy tickets early as a sellout is anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.