Ladue community members gathered solemnly in Stacy Park in Olivette on the night if Sunday Sept. 10 to remember three Black teens killed in a car crash Wednesday.
Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery and Demetrius Ingram were all sophomores at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.
Ursery’s mother, Lynette, implored students and parents to help prevent future tragedies.
“There is no such thing as a snitch," she said.
"We need to do away with that. And we need to understand that it is important to drop a tip. If you don't want to tell, tell somebody else that will tell. So that things like this can be avoided and none of us will be grieving."
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding and veered off the road crashing into a home. The car crash happened in University City, killing all three of them and leaving hundreds of people in mourning.
“They changed my life. They were the brothers I always wanted, always. No matter if they looked up to me, I looked up to them too,” friend Mekhi Tucker said.
Ingram, known to his friends and close family as "Meetch," lived every day to the fullest.
“I want you all to in any way you can live your best life,” his cousin Simone said. "They can live through you. Do this."
Deion’s father, Brandon Robinson, said Deion and Demetrius were always laughing together, and he wants them to be remembered like that.
“That's what brought them together, their sense of humor. It was silly. They loved to make people laugh,” Robinson said.
Officials from the school wanted students to know the community and counselors are there for them and it’s okay to grieve together and ask for help.
“We are Ladue, each and every day. We are Ladue, and Ladue showed up to honor these three young lives,” Ladue Board of Education President Kisha Lee said.
GoFundMe accounts have been established in the names of Demetrius Ingram and Deion Robinson to help cover funeral costs.
