Lamar Johnson has waited 27 years for a chance to have his conviction overturned. He now must wait on a decision from St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason that could lead to his freedom.
Mason presided over hearings from Dec. 12-16 as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
The hearings have come to an end, and they were dramatic.
The star witness of the original murder trial nearly 30 years ago told the court that he was pressured by police to identify Johnson. On the first day of hearings, another man confessed on the witness stand to the murder.
For three years, the Circuit Attorney's Office has maintained its former prosecutors wrongly convicted Johnson and suppressed evidence during his trial.
At the close of the hearings, Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner said in a release, “it is clear why this case is so disturbing.”
“The case is a reminder of the importance of ensuring that convictions are rooted in the law, justice, and fundamental fairness. This case shows what happens when the criminal justice system is blinded by the pursuit of a singular conviction, at the expense of the United States Constitution, the laws of the State of Missouri, and the justice it seeks to ensure.”
Johnson’s case is unusual is that the person trying to free him is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit found in 2019 that Johnson was wrongfully prosecuted by one of her predecessors. And as special assistant circuit attorney Charlie Weiss noted earlier this week, Gardner is breaking new ground by trying to free Johnson.
The hearings were also a historic rebuke to the “tremendous miscarriage of justice” that must occur to produce a wrongful conviction, David Roland, the litigation director at the Freedom Center of Missouri, told St. Louis Public radio during a roundtable discussion of the case.
“I'm thrilled that we have folks who are having their opportunity to have their claims heard like this,” Roland said. “I'm optimistic that Mr. Johnson is going to finally have justice in this case.”
Booker T. Shaw, a former prosecutor, and a former justice on the Missouri Court of Appeals eastern district, agreed.
“The fact that this hearing has been held is a huge step in the right direction,” he continued. “Someone else has claimed responsibility, and that claim is backed up by other evidence… so there are a number of factors at play for Judge Mason to consider.”
With the hearings concluded, a decision by Judge Mason could arrive in a matter of weeks, Shaw predicted.
Mason has not indicated when he’ll rule on the case. But he did say that at some point after attorneys provide him with briefs, he'll likely make an announcement from the bench.
Johnson was convicted in 1995 of murdering Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. He’s steadfastly maintained he was not one of two people who killed Boyd on his porch in 1994. On Thursday, had an opportunity to make that case in court.
To this day, I don’t know why people suspect that I killed him,” said Johnson, who had been roommates with Boyd at one point. “I thought of him as an older brother.”
Johnson broke down in tears when his attorney asked him to read a portion of a letter he wrote to a judge following his conviction.
“I have never been arrested for this long,” he read from the letter. “It’s the most terrifying experience in my life. It is even more terrifying or even more threatening than the hardships of life outside of these walls.”
Before Thursday, the hearing featured a key eyewitness recanting his testimony that Johnson killed Boyd as well as James Howard’s claim on the witness stand that he was the person who was responsible along with Phillip Campbell.
There's a reason it’s taken nearly three years for Gardner to get this case before Mason. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that she didn’t have the authority to seek a new trial. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, drafted an amendment to give prosecutors authority to vacate sentences. It was then placed into legislation that Sen. Brian Williams helped handle that overhauled the criminal justice system — and ultimately became law.
Williams said he could have been put in a situation like Johnson's.
“It could be one situation where someone says you may look like or fit the description of someone and ultimately go to prison for the rest of your life,” said Williams, D-University City. “And to think how close to home that is for me and many other Black people in our state or country — we should be doing everything we can to right this wrong.”
Attorney general pushback
Under the new law, the state attorney general’s office has an ability to step in when a prosecutor is seeking to vacate someone’s sentence. So far, assistant attorney general Miranda Loesch has argued that the people vouching for Johnson’s innocence have credibility problems or have made contradictory statements.
“At the end of this hearing, they’re going to ask you to believe convicted murderers and gang members — and we’re convinced that their evidence is not clear and convincing and they’re not credible,” Loesch said earlier this week.
Legal experts say it makes sense that the attorney general should be a part of this type of process. There could be a situation, for instance, in which a prosecutor claims someone didn’t commit a crime when they actually did — and the attorney general’s office could be a check against that person being released.
But Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has been critical of how Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has handled these types of cases.
Baker was a key figure in getting Kevin Strickland released from prison last year, thanks to the law that Williams championed. She said getting Strickland out was difficult because of fierce pushback from Schmitt’s office.
“It is good policy to have some check on the local prosecutor as you go through this system,” Baker said. “Now a check shouldn’t mean a mallet.”
Washington University School of Law professor Peter Joy said the result of the Johnson case will “establish that the law on the books that allows this pathway for innocence actually is meaningful.”
“I know in the Kansas City area, one person's already been set free under this law,” Joy said. “And I think that just gives hope to people who have actual innocence claims, especially when these claims are ones that are uncovered by the prosecutor.”
Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Michael Wolff said cases like Johnson’s are important for the credibility of the criminal justice system.
“So, there are some people who are in prison who are innocent. We hope it's very few. But we know that a system like this can make mistakes,” Wolff said.
“And evidence can come to light later that shows that somebody's innocent. And when that happens, the prosecutor whose duty it is, under the ethical rules, is to do justice, not just to secure a conviction, has a duty, I think, to bring this forward.”
The original article was published in St. Louis Public Radio. Rebecca Rivas of the Missouri Independent and Alvin A. Reid of the St. Louis American contributed to this report.
