Former SLU and NBA great Larry Hughes says he chose to be a co-owner of the area’s two ViolaSTL dispensaries because it provides “therapy and relaxation.”
ViolaSTL officially opened its 2001 Olive St. [across from St. Louis CITY SC Stadium] location, and also at 3420 Iowa Ave in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
“I’m a businessman who’s traveled around the world and understands business opportunities,” Hughes said.
“There’s things that are inside of my silo and there’s things that are outside of my silo but when we talk about cannabis it falls into the silo because it's medication and helps provide therapy and relaxation. Those qualities are things even basketball players need.”
Hughes said he appreciates the community and local media’s support of ViolaSTL.
“We’re only gonna get better, we’re gonna continue to grow, continue to learn our customers, and continue to learn about what our community needs and how we can best support them,” Hughes said.
Hughes was joined by Allen Iverson, the former Philadelphia 76er great, and former NBA player Al Harrington, who founded the parent company Viola Brands.
He said he was inspired by his grandmother Viola, whom he encouraged to use cannabis in aiding her glaucoma. He owns several Viola Brand locations across the US and enlisted Hughes and his cousin Abe Givins, along with Dan Pettigrew as managing partners, and Jamil Taylor director of operations for ViolaSTL. Viola Brands has a marijuana strain called Iverson 01.
“I’m really excited to go down this business endeavor with Larry and Abe being that they’re from here and from this community,” Harrington said.
“That's something that we feel like cannabis does, it fosters community and the factor we have a store in the community like this is huge. We just ask you guys to continue to support us because we plan on pouring back support into the community through our different initiatives we have from community developments, workers initiatives, rebuilding parks.”
The St. Louis American featured ViolaSTL ahead of its grand opening in January, read the full story, here:
