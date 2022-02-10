I agree with Sarah Miller’s letter asking the Senate to renew the Child Tax Credit (CTC) extension. (“Senators must pass CTC extension,” January 25, 2022) Unfortunately, Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley didn’t listen to her.
Last year, expansions to the CTC kept over three million children out of poverty every month from July to December. Payments sent out as monthly allowed families the flexibility to spend the aid on expenses they needed most. But just when children and families faced additional financial troubles from the COVID-19 Omicron surge, the Senate failed them when they did not extend the payments in the Build Back Better plan.
We need to put our children first. I call on our senators as well as Reps. Clay Wagner, and Luetkemeyer to find a new way to extend the expanded CTC for all low-income children and resume the monthly payments as soon as possible.
Cynthia Levin
Town and Countr
