For 6 semesters I have had the unique opportunity to be a guest presenter as Dr. Julia Wilkins Kohrmann prepares upcoming teachers for the classroom through her adjunct work at UMSL School of Education.
I recently started following the St Louis American on Instagram and keep thinking "they need to feature Julia!!!" She recently took over a newly created role at St Joseph's Academy and has accomplished much in just 6 short months.
With over 15 years of experience in schools around the world, Dr. Julia Wilkins Kohrmann was hired as the new Director of Diversity, Culture, and Climate at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her work so far has included bringing new scholarship opportunities to students of color to be able to study abroad, creating diverse programming for students, faculty/staff, and families, and working hard to build community partnerships with organizations like the Missouri Historical Society, COCA, and The Black Rep. Her position allows her to work closely with all students and employees. Recently, she helped create a conference focused on Catholic teaching and social justice topics hosted by her students, which brought together students and teachers from other high schools.
I think it's incredible that her school is taking real steps to make change and work toward social justice. I hope you can highlight this important work by a talented woman. (Photo attached)
Melissa Pillot
Forsyth School Librarian
Editor’s note: If you have someone, or a small business you’d like us to profile, please email us at editor@stlamerican.com
