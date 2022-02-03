It’s always great to see projects that help both the local community and the environment. A recent partnership between Delmar DivINe and Ameren that will install solar panels over the nonprofit’s parking lot accomplishes exactly that.
As a recent WashU graduate who lived on the Loop, I’m certain that this solar canopy will deliver big benefits to St. Louis’ people and businesses. Clean energy projects like rooftop solar help us get off of polluting fossil fuels, which makes a big difference in protecting St. Louis’ air and water. Putting solar panels on the building's parking lot will also play a role in keeping the lights on in the event of a power outage.
Hopefully, Delmar DivINe’s solar parking lot is just the start. The advocacy group Environment Missouri recently launched a campaign calling on big box stores like Walmart to install solar panels on all of their viable roofs and parking lots. Doing so could generate enough clean electricity to power almost 8 million average American homes, and would have the same climate impact of taking 11.3 million cars off the road. We can’t pass that opportunity up. From nonprofits on Delmar Blvd. to the Walmart in Brentwood, every big, flat, unobstructed roof and parking lot should have solar panels.
As a recent WashU graduate who lived on the Loop, I’m certain that this solar canopy will deliver big benefits to St. Louis’ people and businesses. Clean energy projects like rooftop solar help us get off of polluting fossil fuels, which makes a big difference in protecting St. Louis’ air and water. Putting solar panels on the building's parking lot will also play a role in keeping the lights on in the event of a power outage.
Hopefully, Delmar DivINe’s solar parking lot is just the start. The advocacy group Environment Missouri recently launched a campaign calling on big box stores like Walmart to install solar panels on all of their viable roofs and parking lots. Doing so could generate enough clean electricity to power almost 8 million average American homes, and would have the same climate impact of taking 11.3 million cars off the road. We can’t pass that opportunity up. From nonprofits on Delmar Blvd. to the Walmart in Brentwood, every big, flat, unobstructed roof and parking lot should have solar panels.
Wade Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.