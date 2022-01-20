How can people be opposed to John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 and the Freedom to Vote Act? These acts don’t say WHO to vote for. They just make it easier to vote! Voting is the preeminent right of our democracy!
I’m one of those persons holding a sign for a person I support in an election, 25 feet from the polling area. One morning I was at the polling place early and a woman went in to vote but came out because the line was too long and she had to get to work. She said that she doubted that she’d be able to get back, after she got off work, in time to vote later that day.
One of the parts of the Freedom to Vote Act establishes Election Day as a federal holiday.
Please contact your representative and your senators and urge them to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 and the Freedom to Vote Act!
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
