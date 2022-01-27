It is a hard time for our hard-working families. We have a lot that has put our budgets to the test, both quarantines (time away from work) and cold weather. We have to do something to help millions of Americans right now.
Unfortunately the CTC passed by Congress in 2021 expired on December 31, 2021, putting millions of children and families at risk just as the new COVID-19 and cold weather threaten our hard-working Americans with additional financial hardships.
The House has extended it another year as part of the Build Back Better bill, but the Senate has not done so.
I call on all of my senators across the country to put aside partisan politics to pass a CTC extension with permanent full refundability for all low-income families and the monthly payment option in early 2022.
Sarah Miller
University City
(To send a Letter to the Editor to The St. Louis American, visit stlamerican.com or send your letter to editor@stlamerican.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.