Like many of readers of this newspaper, I received a postcard attacking Congresswoman Cori Bush for her vote on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The mailing is deceptive and misleading, implying that Cori does not support clean energy.
While it is true that Cori voted against this measure, it was because she did not trust the Senators Joe Manchin and Kristen Sinema to fulfill their end of the bargain, i.e. passing Biden's Build Back Better legislation. The two pieces of legislation were supposed move forward together. Cori turned out to be correct, as Manchin and Sinema reneged on the deal, and all the Republicans joined them in opposing Build Back Better. Note that Build Back Better was the legislation that included the bulk of clean energy investments.
Cori Bush is a big supporter of clean energy, public transit and infrastructure investments. The League of Conservation Voters gave her a 100% score for her votes in her first year in Congress.
Note also that the mailing was sent by a "dark money" organization ("Progressives for Missouri, Inc.") that does not have to reveal who paid for it. Why is the sender of this mail hiding their identity? I believe it is because the sender is not willing to publicly defend these baseless charges.
While I do not know who sent this mailing, I do know how I am going to vote on August 2nd in the Democratic primary for the First Congressional District. I will be voting for Cori.
John Hickey
St. Louis
