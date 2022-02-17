Now that COVID has put us through a test run of universal health care, isn’t it great? No matter what we look like or who we vote for, we all have access to free antibody treatments, COVID tests and vaccines. Isn’t it nice to know the person bathing our grandmother or flipping our burgers has access to the best COVID care? For too long, we’ve let a powerful few, divide and distract us, so they can make money by keeping us sick. They’ve made life and health a product for sale and blocked our efforts to ensure that we have better, more affordable healthcare.
We must elect leaders who will rewrite the rules and ensure everyone can access health care for all of our needs without fearing we’ll go bankrupt. We need health care that doesn’t make us sick when we think about the bill. We must vote in leaders who will make our country a place where life and health are no longer for sale.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.