I urge everyone who cares about our democracy, especially our voting rights that used to be protected by the Constitution, to call President Biden and Democratic Senators either opposed to or fence-riding carving out the filibuster that is blocking passage of two critical bills: Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both passed by the U.S. House months ago.
Republican Senators have blocked these bills multiple times. States they represent have passed legislation that suppresses voting rights by gerrymandering districts, reducing polling places and early voting days, and eliminating Sunday voting. Actions taken by these states would never have passed the discrimination smell test that pre-clearance used to catch before the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013. President Biden needs to stop playing around with Senate Dems not on board. President Biden should demand that Senate Dems pass these two bills NOW while they have the power to make it happen. No more excuses.
Monica M Huddleston
St. Louis, MO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.