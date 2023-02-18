The Links Inc., an organization of Black women devoted to strengthening African-American communities, will present a free wellness clinic for men at Harris-Stowe State University which focuses on preventative kidney care for those least likely to seek it.
As part of its Black Kidney Awareness, Resources, and Education (K.A.R.E.) initiative, two St. Louis area Chapters of The Links will host the symposium focused on kidney health.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, in the William L. Clay Sr. Early Childhood Development building on the Harris-Stowe campus, 10 N. Compton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63103.
The clinic will include on-site kidney health screenings, access to medical professionals, and a panel discussion with living donors and kidney transplant recipients. The panel moderator is Rene Knott, KSDK-TV co-anchor on Today in St. Louis. The day begins with a free continental breakfast.
Partnering with The Links Gateway (Illinois) and Archway (Missouri) chapters are BJC Medical Group, Mid-America Transplant, Affinia Healthcare, the National Kidney Foundation, and People’s Health Center.
According to the Kidney Foundation, one out of three adults in the United States is at risk of kidney disease, and most of them are not aware.
Rates of kidney disease in the Black community are higher than rates for other groups, with African Americans accounting for 35% of the population with kidney failure.
Black men have the lowest life expectancy and the highest death rates compared to both men and women of other racial and ethnic groups.
A primary factor is hesitancy or reluctance to seek regular preventative care, even when barriers to healthcare are not a factor. In fact, 1 in 4 men do not have a primary care provider.
Importance of screenings
A significant reason for health disparities is unequal access to health screenings and preventive measures, according to a Medical Press article by Dr. Dan Lea of the Mayor Clinic.
Making appointments for routine screenings requires reliable transportation, health insurance, health literacy, time off from work and family support.
Patients are less likely to seek preventive care if they don't have transportation, child care, the ability to pay or health insurance. Unfortunately, African Americans are at an increased risk for these social determinants of health that negatively affect their ability to seek care.
"The reason why preventive screenings are so important is that they find health conditions before the person develops symptoms," said Samantha Somwaru, M.D., a Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine physician.
"Racial and social disparities are some examples that continue to exist and affect the entire country, especially the Black population. Each must be examined and addressed to reduce health disparities and save lives.
“Black History Month is a good time to bring attention to the importance of preventive screenings, specifically in the African American population.”
Somwaru said early detection saves lives.
“People may think, 'I feel fine. I'm not going to go in.' Yet, high cholesterol feels fine until arteries clog. High blood pressure is asymptomatic until it leads to a stroke, heart disease or heart failure.”
There are also some things men can do before attending a health clinic. Be prepared to:
-Ask questions. It's important that all patients feel comfortable with their health care teams and ask questions. Ask what you can do to lower your risk of specific diseases and conditions. Be honest about how you are feeling.
-Gather family history. Talk with relatives about their health. Documenting your family health history can help you and your health care team understand if you have an increased risk of developing certain conditions that are present in your family.
