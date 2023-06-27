The award was presented at the YWCA USA National Conference held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 9, after CEOs from more than 200 YWCA associations in the United States voted based on judging criteria that included: depth of direct services, recognition as a community leader and partner, commitment to the empowerment of all women, and demonstration of successful outcomes for its clients. YWCA Metro St. Louis excels in each of these areas, exemplifying unwavering dedication and expertise in empowering women and their families in every facet of its work.
"This award reflects our agency's relentless pursuit of women’s empowerment and excellence in services," said Dr. Cheryl Watkins, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Metro St. Louis. "We are honored to be recognized among such esteemed finalists and we are grateful for the story we have to tell, thanks to our staff, board, volunteers, partners, and supporters."
