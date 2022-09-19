12 Days Until Salute

Marion Elementary School in Ritenour School District is 2022 St. Louis American Foundation's Bayer School of Excellence
Marion is one of the district’s most decorated schools, earning local, state and, national awards in recent years including being named: a 2018 Missouri Exemplary Professional Learning Communities School; a US News and World Reports top 25% rating among Missouri elementary schools in Missouri in 2020; and a 2021 recognition from St. Louis University PRiME Center as the only school in the St. Louis metro area to have a +10% growth in Math and ELA on MAP.
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
