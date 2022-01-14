Saturday, January 15
10:00 a.m.
10:30 a.m. Peace Walk
Centennial Christian Church
Fountain Park-Lewis Place Community, Central West End Church, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity – Epsilon Lambda (St. Louis, MO) Alumni Chapter, Epsilon Lambda Charitable Foundation, Second Presbyterian Church, and the Butler Group will host a public commemoration to honor the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s theme is, Where Do We Go from Here? Ensuring Political, Economic, Social, and Health Equity for Our City and Region.
The Honorable City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is scheduled to speak along with brief remarks by 18th Alderman Jesse Todd. The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter Choir of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will perform a music selection. 18th Ward Committeewoman Yolonda “Yogi” Yancie will serve as the Mistress of Ceremony. The Commencement and Peace March will take place and begin, respectively, inside Fountain Park at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue, directly across the street from Centennial Christian Church, located at 4950 Fountain Avenue; St. Louis, Missouri 63113.
Sunday, January 16
2pm
Motorcade
Alton Branch NAACP
Please join the Alton Branch NAACP as we celebrate our second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. motorcade. Our theme this year is: “Moving Forward for Change: When we Fight! We Win!”. The motorcade is a celebration of the example set by MLK, Jr. and the hope he instilled in our community that change will come. We ask that all motorcade participants meet at the Lincoln-Douglas Square in downtown Alton by 2 pm. This is to ensure a prompt 2:30 departure to James Killion (Salu) Park. The motorcade route is to be determined. We welcome any creative decor you may choose to add to your vehicle for the motorcade. To commemorate the moment, the program in honor of Dr. King will begin at 3pm. Additonally, Pastor Dr. Gregory Harrison of Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ in Alton will be presented a plaque in honor of his service to the Alton community.
Sunday, January 16, 2022
1:00 pm
New Shining Light Holiness, Deliverance
Non-Denominational Church
Celebrates its 25th Silver
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday/Observance/Awards Ceremony
740 Broadway, Venice, IL 62090
Bishop John H Williams, founder & overseer and Sharla Randolph-Jones, chairperson announce our Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 25th Birthday Observance and Awards Ceremony. Due to the rise of COVID-19, we will practice safe distancing and everyone MUST wear a mask. We will have mask available at the church. This year, we will have seven blessed women to give a five minute talk. They are: Illinois State Representative, Ms. Latoya Greenwood; Member/Trustee of New Shining Light ND Church, Mrs. Sharla Randolph-Jones; First Lady of Metro East Worship Center, Mrs. Barbara Harrell; Interim Superintendent/Principal @ Brooklyn SD #188, Dr. Raelynn Parks; Madison County Board Member & Venice Township Clerk, Mrs. Gussie Glasper; Planner Madison County Community Development, Mrs. Amy Lyeria; Madison County Clerk, Mrs. Manouecheka (Elaina) McBee
Monday, January 17
9am
Old Courthouse (downtown)
MLK Holiday Committee Motorcade
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday Committee will celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights pioneer in downtown St. Louis, on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. Due to Covid-19, organizers have made previsions for this year’s 53rd Annual Celebration. This year, the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday Committee will present a “Voter-Cade,” rather than the traditional march commemorating Dr. King. (Marshalls to be announced)
Beginning at 9 a.m. dignitaries and leaders will greet participants for a brief program. After their remarks, the “Motorcade March,” will begin. Media, families, churches, schools, organizations and etc. are invited to register to enter a van or car in the Motorcade identifying themselves/organization.
We will drive our vehicles from the Historic Old Courthouse downtown to Vashon High School (to be confirm) where we will lay a commemorative wreath for Dr. King. The Motorcade will travel through Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in North St. Louis. Along the route we invite the community to display highlights and signage in support of the theme: “Unity in the Community”. As we aim to deal with and drive out the three evils: Poverty, Racism, and Violence and to promote Voter Registration for the beloved community for which Dr. Martin Luther King gave his life. If not now, When? Free COVID-19 testing/Vaccination and Voter Registration will be provided.
To register a vehicle, obtain group buttons, sponsorship and more info and please contact: Mr. Gary Boyd, Program Coordinator, 314-458-6906, firstclassgb@aol.com, Lady Merdean Gales, Chairman- 314-583-0532, merdean.gales@icloud.com
Monday, January 17
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The 35th Annual Washington University Danforth Campus
Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration
Zoom Webinar (Virtual)
Registration required. The program is free and open to everyone.
Keynote
John Baugh, PhD
Professor of Psychology, Anthropology, Education, English, Linguistics, and African and African-American Studies
Margaret Bush Wilson Professor in Arts & Sciences
Keynote Title: “Equality Matters: St. Louisan Contributions in the Quest for Racial Harmony”
Performances
Black Anthology, WUSTL student-run performance arts show celebrating Black culture
Washington University Concert Choir featuring Joseph Mosby, Washington University Undergraduate Student
For More Information:
contact Rudolph Clay, MLK Commemoration Committee Chair, at (314) 935-5059
Email: rudolphc@wustl.edu
Monday, January 17
10 A.M.-2 P.M.
Saint Louis Association of Community Organizations
Presents MLK Day Little Libraries
SLACO’s Headquarters, 5588 Plymouth Avenue
SLACO will be bringing together volunteers, philanthropic groups, and residents for this project. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Members from AmeriCorps will assist on MLK Day. The Little Libraries will be placed along the greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks in seven North Central neighborhoods: Vandeventer, Academy, Fountain Park, Visitation, Lewis Place, West End, Covenant-Blu Grand Center.Residents are beginning to see positive changes in their neighborhoods. Change & Action for Racial Equity (C.A.R.E.), located in Saint Louis, Mo, is co-hosting the event and bringing other talent, resources, and sponsors to the building event. Sponsors and other participants:• Dr. David Kantor, C.A.R.E. Member• The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW)• Maggie Strube, Program Director, Ready Readers• Little Free Library Organization• Tim Yahl C.A.R.E. Build Team Member• Americorps Vistas• Charles Bryson• Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC).
Saturday, January 15
12-3pm
Craft Kits and Picture Book
Missouri History Museum
South Parkside Sidewalk
Drive up to the contact-free sidewalk table at the museum’s south entrance to pick up advocacy-inspired craft kits and a picture book. Each kit will contain supplies to make your own community affirmation bookmark and peace sign art. Books are generously supplied by Ready Readers! Please note that books and crafts kits are available while supplies last.
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Missouri History Museum throughout the weekend. Families are invited to join virtual storytelling and youth activism workshops on Monday. On Sunday afternoon all are invited to a virtual all-levels yoga class. Also, on Saturday and Sunday, families can pick up craft kits, book giveaways and scavenger hunts at the Museum.
Monday, January 17
10am-12:15pm
Virtual Youth Activism Workshop
Missouri History Museum
Youth will explore and analyze primary sources to gain a greater understanding of the history of the civil rights movement. Then, using their own experiences and analyzing historical examples of justice and injustice, young people will question, explain, elaborate, and interpret their concepts of societal justice. Youth are also invited to join a special open dialogue facilitated by Tabari Coleman after the workshop, where they can talk freely with one another about their thoughts on race and activism.
10:30-11am
Virtual Step Into The Story
Missouri History Museum
The St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature will present a storytelling performance of two books by local authors: I Define Me by Tracie Berry-McGhee and Rock What You Got by Aja La’Star Owens. You’ll also enjoy original spoken-word affirmations and connections to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
11:15am-12:15pm
Virtual Youth Activism (ages 6-12 recommended)
Missouri History Museum
Kids will explore the broader context of the civil rights movement through a variety of primary sources and evaluate how activists communicate their messages through images and words. Then they will identify and explain issues they care about by creating a poster that advocates for their views. Caregivers are invited to join us after the workshop for an open dialogue on race and parenting facilitated by Tabari Coleman. The conversation will address how we can process and talk about current events and race-related issues with our children.
