Young Leaders 2022

A diverse group of 25 accomplished African-American professionals under age 40 has been selected as the 2022 class of Salute to Young Leader award recipients.

Nominated by colleagues, friends and family, they are chosen by their peers and will be profiled in the May 26 edition of The St. Louis American. They will be honored at the St. Louis American Foundation’s eleventh annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, presented by Midwest BankCentre, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.

This year’s cohort of Young Leaders includes the director of academic success at a local university, a workforce development specialist at a major St. Louis non-profit, a marketing and communications manager from one of the largest health systems in the U.S., a content manager for St.  Louis’ largest IT company, and an IT program manager from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

While their career paths are diverse, they have one thing in common. They are all high-performing, young African-American professionals who have received significant success in their respective fields, as well as working in service to the community.

“A critical element of sustainable progress and success is an inclusive community that values, respects and supports the next generation of young leaders who are necessary to help build the St. Louis region,” said Donald M. Suggs, president of the St. Louis American Foundation. “These young people in particular represent our fervent hope and aspirations for a better future for our community.”

“We are excited that we will be able to honor these individuals in-person this year. It is our plan to make this a unique and enjoyable opportunity for young people to meet and greet some other accomplished young people as well as some present and future mentors,” Suggs said.

The 2022 Class of Young Leaders, in alphabetical order, are:

Marquita Chapman

Program Manager

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Tiffany Lacy Clark

Chief Operating Officer

Behavioral Health Response

Geoffrey Dudley

Workforce Development Specialist

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Shelley Edwards

Manager, CRM Engagement & Activation

Ascension

Brad Edwards

Community Organizer, Co-Founder

Dear Fathers

Gabrielle Fields

Interim Executive Director

Building Futures

Dart Ford

Asst. VP, Community Development

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Dr. Aretha Hardwick

Director of Academic Success

Maryville University

Kristen Harris

Asst. Director of Marketing & Communications

Harris-Stowe State University

Ono Oghre-Ikanone

Supply Quality Engineer

World Wide Technology

Zasmine Johnson

Program Manager

Clark-Fox Family Foundation

Jeffrey Jones

Lead CRA Banker, Asst. Branch Manager

Royal Banks of Missouri

Branyea Jones

Training and Development Manager

Clayco

Angela Lewis

US Research Operations Manager

Cigna

Latanya Mackey

Clinical Site Supervisor

Provident Counseling

Christina McCauley

Sr. Implementation Project Manager

United Health Group

Christopher C. Miller

Campus Operations Director

Claim Academy

Tamyka Gilliam-Perine

Executive Director

Cultural Leadership, and

Prestige Consultants, LLC

Jonathan Plump

Audit Supervisor

Midwest BankCentre

Christopher Randall

Community Impact Manager

KSDK 5 On Your Side

Karen Renee Romero

Content Marketing Manager

World Wide Technology

Cornell “Niddy” Thirdkill

CEO, Sr. Director of Event Operations

Privileged Society

BMarcell Williams

Communications, Mktg., Bus. Dev. Specialist

bMarcell Enterprises

Terri Williams

Development Manager

Marian Middle School

Erika Wilson

Director, Marketing & Communications

Urban Strategies, Inc.

The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Young Leaders program is Midwest BankCentre. Partner Sponsors for the event include Regional Business Council, St. Louis City SC, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Webster University.

Tickets for the Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, are $40 each (which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and two beverage tickets). They can be purchased online at stlamerican.com

