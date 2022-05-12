A diverse group of 25 accomplished African-American professionals under age 40 has been selected as the 2022 class of Salute to Young Leader award recipients.
Nominated by colleagues, friends and family, they are chosen by their peers and will be profiled in the May 26 edition of The St. Louis American. They will be honored at the St. Louis American Foundation’s eleventh annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, presented by Midwest BankCentre, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.
This year’s cohort of Young Leaders includes the director of academic success at a local university, a workforce development specialist at a major St. Louis non-profit, a marketing and communications manager from one of the largest health systems in the U.S., a content manager for St. Louis’ largest IT company, and an IT program manager from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.
While their career paths are diverse, they have one thing in common. They are all high-performing, young African-American professionals who have received significant success in their respective fields, as well as working in service to the community.
“A critical element of sustainable progress and success is an inclusive community that values, respects and supports the next generation of young leaders who are necessary to help build the St. Louis region,” said Donald M. Suggs, president of the St. Louis American Foundation. “These young people in particular represent our fervent hope and aspirations for a better future for our community.”
“We are excited that we will be able to honor these individuals in-person this year. It is our plan to make this a unique and enjoyable opportunity for young people to meet and greet some other accomplished young people as well as some present and future mentors,” Suggs said.
The 2022 Class of Young Leaders, in alphabetical order, are:
Marquita Chapman
Program Manager
National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
Tiffany Lacy Clark
Chief Operating Officer
Behavioral Health Response
Geoffrey Dudley
Workforce Development Specialist
Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Shelley Edwards
Manager, CRM Engagement & Activation
Ascension
Brad Edwards
Community Organizer, Co-Founder
Dear Fathers
Gabrielle Fields
Interim Executive Director
Building Futures
Dart Ford
Asst. VP, Community Development
Enterprise Bank & Trust
Dr. Aretha Hardwick
Director of Academic Success
Maryville University
Kristen Harris
Asst. Director of Marketing & Communications
Harris-Stowe State University
Ono Oghre-Ikanone
Supply Quality Engineer
World Wide Technology
Zasmine Johnson
Program Manager
Clark-Fox Family Foundation
Jeffrey Jones
Lead CRA Banker, Asst. Branch Manager
Royal Banks of Missouri
Branyea Jones
Training and Development Manager
Clayco
Angela Lewis
US Research Operations Manager
Cigna
Latanya Mackey
Clinical Site Supervisor
Provident Counseling
Christina McCauley
Sr. Implementation Project Manager
United Health Group
Christopher C. Miller
Campus Operations Director
Claim Academy
Tamyka Gilliam-Perine
Executive Director
Cultural Leadership, and
Prestige Consultants, LLC
Jonathan Plump
Audit Supervisor
Midwest BankCentre
Christopher Randall
Community Impact Manager
KSDK 5 On Your Side
Karen Renee Romero
Content Marketing Manager
World Wide Technology
Cornell “Niddy” Thirdkill
CEO, Sr. Director of Event Operations
Privileged Society
BMarcell Williams
Communications, Mktg., Bus. Dev. Specialist
bMarcell Enterprises
Terri Williams
Development Manager
Marian Middle School
Erika Wilson
Director, Marketing & Communications
Urban Strategies, Inc.
The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Young Leaders program is Midwest BankCentre. Partner Sponsors for the event include Regional Business Council, St. Louis City SC, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Webster University.
Tickets for the Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, are $40 each (which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and two beverage tickets). They can be purchased online at stlamerican.com.
