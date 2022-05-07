St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 82, directing $37 miIllion in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to go to North St. Louis, as Congresswoman Cori Bush looked on, during ceremonies in St. Louis on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The $37 million will help small businesses grow, creating jobs and improving access to neighborhood amenities in North St. Louis communities, and allocates $2 million towards the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act implementation plan.
The mayor targeted vacancies and development in North City in a "Roadmap to Economic Justice," which was released on Monday, April 25, days after her State of the City address which broadly outlined $150 million in American Rescue Plan spending.
