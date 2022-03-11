A Grand Plan

The St. Louis County Library GrandPad tablet program is helping senior residents connected with loved one and health care professionals throughout the pandemic and the popular initiative will continue.
GrandPad has received $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funding from St. Louis County and will continue to assist residents over the age of 75 to access technology and stay connected with the world.
“We are so grateful to the County Council for supporting older adults in the region and for expanding access to those that need it,” Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library director and CEO said of the initial $1 million grant to purchase 1,500 GrandPads and launch the program.
“Recently I received a handwritten note from a patron that said she equates her GrandPad with ‘winning the lottery.’ She wrote, ‘It has literally changed my life for the better!’”
The County Library will announce details on the application process soon, according to Sorth.
The newly allocated $2 million will see $1 million being used to pay for an additional year of the 1,500 GrandPads currently in use by County residents. The other $1 million will be used to purchase an additional 1,500 GrandPads.
“We heard from residents about how vital these GrandPad tablets were to help our older residents stay connected to family members during this pandemic,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.
“I thank the Council for allocating these funds and to the St. Louis County Library for administering this popular program.”
Sorth said GrandPads checked out from the St. Louis County Library, “are easy to use and were designed for use by people with little or no technology experience.”
A data connection is included free with every GrandPad, giving users secure access to the internet. No home internet connection or data contracts are required, and there is no fee.
“I'm pleased to see the Council rally around our senior citizens and come together to support this important program,” said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.
“During this pandemic, GrandPads have been a lifeline for not just the seniors that use them but also for their families. I'm grateful we can keep the program going and also reach more people in need.”
