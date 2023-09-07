The St. Louis American Foundation is honoring the leaders of today during its 12th annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards reception Thursday, September 7th at 5:30 pm at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.
30 influential leaders in their field will be honored in an uplifting ceremony, including Quinton Ward Sr. Manager of MetroMarket Operation Food Search, Taylor Harris Co-host and Producer for KTVI Fox 2 News, and Annie Mbale Project Manager for World Trade Center and Mosaic Project to name a few.
Tickets are $50 each and they are going quickly–tickets include beverages and heavy hors d'oeuvres. A sellout is anticipated. To purchase tickets, visit stlamerican.com.
Raven Whitener St. Louis American Foundation and Special Events director said, “It’s going to be a very enjoyable and entertaining evening,”
She said last year’s Salute To Young Leaders ceremony was completely sold out, it was the biggest event for the foundation to date. This year the foundation received over 300 nominations.
With excitement in her voice, “This is unheard of,” said Whitener.
“We’ve had more nominations than we’ve had winners over the 11 years we’ve been doing the award ceremony”
Whitener says at an event like this, guests have the opportunity to network with key community leaders in a variety of career fields that are pushing St. Louis forward. “It’s a great way to get your foot in the door,” she said.
Whitener is expecting another sold-out event--- as the Salute To Young Leaders Award ceremony gains attraction she hopes one day it can reach the status of ‘40 under 40’.
“This city has the capacity that have young people doing things that are worthy of being honored,” said Whitener.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
