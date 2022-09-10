Voters in the City of St. Louis who want to vote an absentee ballot for the September 13, 2022, Special Primary Municipal Election may do so at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. This is in addition to the Board’s regular office hours of 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.
Absentee voting is also available at the following Absentee Vote Centers on Saturday, September 10, between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.; and on Monday, September 12, between 12:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.:
● Buder Library located at 4401 Hampton Ave.
● Carondelet Library located at 6800 Michigan Ave.
● Julia Davis Library located at 4415 Natural Bridge Ave.
● Walnut Park Library located at 5760 West Florissant Ave.
The last day the Election Board could accept an absentee ballot application by mail was Wednesday, August 31. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in person at the Election Board is Monday, September 12, at 5:00 P.M., the day before the Election.
Since September 13 is a Special Election to fill a vacancy in the office of President of the Board of Aldermen, all eligible voters in the City of St. Louis will vote the same ballot.
Eligible voters should have received a Notice of Election card in the mail informing them of the September 13 Special Primary Municipal Election and their voting options. Voters are also reminded that a photo ID is required.
Any voter who has any questions about their voter registration status should contact the Election Board at 314-622-4336. A sample ballot, as well as other helpful information, is available on the Board’s website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/.
