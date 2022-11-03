Affinia Healthcare will hold an Anti-Violence Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 12, 2022, at its 4414 N. Florissant Ave. location in St. Louis.
The Block Party will include free food and music, games, giveaways, and raffles, and more. Resources such as free gun locks and health information will also be available.
The event will be held concurrently with Affinia’s Medical and Dental Day for Youth. Parents can schedule appointments for medical and dental services by calling (314) 814-8700.
The event is sponsored through a grant from the St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission and City of St. Louis using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Affinia Healthcare serves over 43,700 people per year, of whom more than 90% have incomes under 100% of the federal poverty level. Approximately 70% of patients served are Black or African American, 11% are Hispanic / Latinx, and over 4,000 are un-housed.
Affinia honored
Affinia has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Accreditation following an unannounced onsite survey August 9-12, 2022.
Held every three years, reviewers evaluated compliance with the accrediting body’s Ambulatory Care standards, including the handling of hazardous materials and waste, ongoing education and training, and infection prevention and control activities, among others. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Fewer than 1 in 5 of the 1,400 or so community health centers across the U.S. seek and maintain this prestigious accreditation,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, Affinia Healthcare president and CEO.
“The extraordinary efforts of our staff, and the high-quality care and compassionate service provided to our patients, set Affinia Healthcare apart.”
Freeman also commended Dr. Kendra Holmes, executive vice president and COO, who led Affinia Healthcare’s preparation and response.
“This is yet another example of the exceptional nature of her leadership, as our organization strives to remain survey ready every day,” he noted.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with providers and other health care experts, and patients, and is informed by science and research. Affinia Healthcare has remained accredited since 2004.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission.
“We commend Affinia Healthcare for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
