The Affinia Healthcare Foundation has announced a community partnership with Regions Bank to support senior citizens across St. Louis.
Regions associates recently launched a project to collect personal care items at local bank branches and offices for the holiday season. The items included shower gels, shampoo, towels, hats, and scarves.
Affinia Healthcare Foundation is coordinating distribution of the essential items, inviting seniors to its Biddle location to pick up care packages. Items will also be distributed to residents at local senior living facilities.
“Affinia Healthcare Foundation seeks to connect with caring donors to help address unmet healthcare needs in our community,” said Yvonne Buhlinger, Affinia Healthcare Foundation executive vice president.
“Winter is a particularly difficult time for seniors who lack the basic resources to support their health and wellness. The generosity of Regions Bank and its team members helps our Foundation meet these needs and brighten the lives of vulnerable seniors during the holidays.”
“The Affinia Healthcare Foundation has been providing vital services to our neighbors in need for more than a century,” said Scott Hartwig, Commercial Banking leader and market executive for Regions Bank in Greater St. Louis.
“While the holidays are a joyful time of year for many, we know there are seniors in our community who may not have access to basic necessities or who may be experiencing loneliness. Our associates were proud to support this project offering them warmth, comfort and care.”
Affinia Healthcare Foundation and Regions Bank distributed the holiday care packages to senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 9 at Affinia Healthcare at 1717 Biddle Street near downtown.
