Mayor David Goins is in his second year as leader of the historic Missouri River town, and he tells the St. Louis American there has been a learning curve and proud moments.
He has big plans for “this small yet mighty town.”
“My experience and background prepared me for this role,” said Goins.
He served as an Alton police officer for 25 years, and he’s a retired pastor from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where he led the congregation for 20 years.
Service seems ingrained in him.
Becoming the first Black mayor of a town that is almost 70% white and 24% Black seems surprising in the current racially and politically polarized U.S. Goins said he understands the “pressure” that comes from his community.
Alton was home to abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy and his progressive newspaper, The Alton Telegraph. On November 7, 1837 he was shot and killed by a pro-slavery mob. The Telegraph’s printing press was reportedly thrown in the nearby river.
While Goins is not facing that type of danger, he knows it is important to keep his record clean.
“A key is not giving anyone any ammunition to go after my integrity,” he said.
“The citizens of Alton are my priority.”
During his first year in office, Goins has revitalized Alton’s “Broadway Corridor,” with a project to repair infrastructure and attract businesses to the area near downtown.
Another major challenge he inherited was the town’s budget. The city had bank accounts that had not been reconciled since 2020 - and Alton was in debt. He has addressed both problems and the city now boasts a balanced budget.
In 2021 Alton had one African-American police officer, and Goins has added two Black officers since his election. Alton also now has its first Black public works director, and first Black administrative assistant to the mayor.
“When you are doing something that is your passion, it’s not work, it’s your calling,” said Goins.
Goins says he plans to make Alton the ‘It’ city, and he wants to attract people from St. Louis and other towns in Illinois to come to Alton.
And through the revitalization of the Liberty Bank Amphitheater on the riverfront, Goins hopes to attract more visitors to the town.
Award winning R&B group Boyz II Men is scheduled for August 21, 2022, and the Alton Wine Jazz Festival is set for Sept. 3, 2022.
The revitalization began with Goins forming the RiverFront Commission, and Alton partnered with the Great Rivers and Routes tourism organization. Through a $10 million grant, he wants to create “Alton Port” on the riverfront, where visitors can go fishing, kayaking, and biking.
“I want to create more activity in Alton, I’m trying to do things to attract people to visit,” said Goins.
With the help of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Goins has $20 million to invest in his community.
He said improving city government efficiency will come first, then the remaining funds will be designated to help with loss of revenue from the pandemic. This will include essential services and community facilities.
Goins recently partnered with East St. Louis and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (S.I.U.E) Community Collaboration and received a grant to acquire body cameras for police officers.
While it is not until 2025, Goins plans on running for a second term.
“There is still more work that needs to be done, and I can’t finish it all in one term,” he said.
Being the first Black mayor of Alton is a part of his legacy. He said he plans on “leaving his thumbprint” so that future mayors can follow his lead in making Alton a better town.
