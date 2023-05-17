The Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives (MPAME) organization bestowed its top award to St. Louis American Senior Account Executive Pamela Simmons last month in Springfield, Missouri. Simmons received the Dee Hamilton Memorial Sales Pro Award for her outstanding work in the advertising and marketing side of the business.
Criteria for the award includes: excellent sales skills; must be revenue driven; and the person goes above and beyond revenue expectations. In the nomination letter sent in by The American’s COO Kevin Jones, he noted “Pam had her best year in 2021, a COVID year, which was the best any account executive did in our 95-year history.”
The award was named after Dee Hamilton, a former Missouri Advertising Managers’ Association president who worked for the Buffalo Reflex newspaper from 1978-1993 until she lost a battle with cancer. Hamilton “embodied the spirit of a true sales pro,” according to the organization.
