Sylvester Brown Jr.

Sylvester Brown, The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow, won an individual news coverage award in the inaugural St. Louis Press Club writing contest, and was part of a team recognized for in-depth reporting.

Brown was honored for his story, “Spanky, COVID-19 and the Plight of Missouri’s Disabled.” Brown profiled Mark Adrian “Spanky” Richardson, detailing his life as dealt with the pandemic in August 2020.

Brown was also a contributing author in a Pulitzer Center article entitled “63106: The Struggle to Survive the Pandemic in St. Louis' Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods.” Reporters engaged with families in St. Louis' most vulnerable neighborhoods to learn how they were coping during the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020. Media partners included The American, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis Public Radio, and Riverfront Times.

 “St. Louis has a rich legacy of literary leaders and journalists whose work has transformed the craft of writing,” Joan Lee Berkman, president of the St. Louis Press Club, said.

“Their entries reflect the critical issues facing us today as well as the everyday stories that color our lives. We congratulate the winners and we’re proud to be able to recognize their achievements.”

The high school, college, and professional winners:

High School/College

News story

Elle Rotter, “The Second Pandemic: Mental Illness

Addie Gleason, “Digital Divide

In-Depth Reporting

Nikita Bhaskar, “Transgender Rights in the Education System: A Closer Look at Title IX

Leah Schroeder, “Runoff Recap: What You Missed About the Georgia Runoffs

Feature Story

Elizabeth Franklin, “The Pride and Culture of Black Hair

Elle Rotter, “ABCs of Covid

Commentary

Grace Hu, “Making the Case Locally for Reparations

Mira Nalbandian, “Debunking Critical Race Theory

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Parkway West Pathfinder Staff, A series of articles detailing the impact of the pandemic on various aspects of their lives, including “The Low-Down on Low Staff”.

The Kirkwood Call, “14 Months Later

Professional 

News story

Sylvester Brown, Jr., “Spanky, COVID-19 and the Plight of Missouri’s Disabled

Danny Wicentowski, “Searching for the Real Inside a Police Training Simulator

In-Depth Reporting

Before Ferguson, Beyond Ferguson, “63106: The Struggle to Survive the Pandemic in St. Louis’ Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods

Danny Wicentoswki, “Inside the Missouri Tribe That Has Made White People Millions

Feature Story

Denise Hollinshed, “A Grieving Reporter Rushes to Get Vaccinated as Her Subject Resists

Suzanne Corbett, “Purchasing Property-Promising Preservation - Uncorking the Hoffman Family’s Plan for Augusta’s Wine Country

Commentary

Eric Mink, “Dedicated to the United States of America

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Aisha Sultan, A series of columns on the impact of the pandemic on her family’s life, including “The Day We Thought My Husband Would Die of COVID

