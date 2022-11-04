Congratulations to The St. Louis American's own Wiley Price who was honored as a Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club on Thursday, Nov. 3rd.
Besides Price, others honored were Elliott Davis of Fox 2, Debbie Monterrey of KMOX, Joe Holleman of the St Louis Post Dispatch, Kay Quinn, and the “Living St Louis” Creative Team at Nine PBS.
The Press Club’s recognition program raises scholarship money for student journalists.
Check out the video below to learn a little more about photojournalist Wiley Price who is celebrating his 30th year with The St. Louis American.
