A public viewing and funeral service for 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Faith Church in Earth City, Missouri.
Bell was shot and killed on Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, also was shot and killed.
The public viewing is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Bell’s funeral service follows. She will be interred at Friedens Cemetery. Pastors David and Nicole Crank are hosts.
“The thought that I won’t be able to send her off to prom, I won’t see her walk the stage to grab her diploma at graduation, I won’t watch her pick a college, I won’t see her smile again and I’ll never hear her beautiful laugh and voice again will never settle with me,” Destiny Diamond wrote in a Facebook post.
Diamond called Bell her “sweet little cousin.”
Faith Church is located at 3590 Rider Trail South, Earth City, 63045. Friedens Cemetery is at 8941 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 63137.
Kuczka was honored on Sunday night at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton. On Monday, a lengthy funeral procession traveled from the funeral home to Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis where her funeral was held.
