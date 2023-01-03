Sereena Harrington, 54, under a Interstate 44 in St. Louis. “I try to not think about this stuff because it hurts so bad,” she said, explaining she has faced housing instability since Aaron Alexander, her 7-year-old son, was shot and killed in the city when she was in her late 20s. “There are no places for us to go.” Missouri’s legislature passed a law making it illegal for unhoused people to sleep on state-owned property.