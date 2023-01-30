Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement on Monday that his office would not step in to halt Leonard Taylor’s death sentence.
“We are not filing a motion to vacate Leonard Taylor's sentence. The facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence,” Bell said in a release.
“We will support a stay of execution if Mr. Taylor asks for one so his counsel may further investigate the time that the victims died, based on the affidavit from Dr. Jane Turner that Mr. Taylor's counsel gave us and released on Wednesday, [Jan 25, 2023."]
Congresswoman Cori Bush said Sunday executing Taylor, who claims he is innocent of murdering his girlfriend and her children in 2004, “would be a grave injustice.”
Taylor has been in prison almost nearly 20 years after being sentenced to death for the murders of his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings.
His attorneys have submitted his case for review to Bell’s office and a clemency application to Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
Taylor is scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 7.
“Raheem’s execution must be halted, and the death penalty must be abolished,” Bush said in a social media post.
Should Taylor’s execution go forward, he will be the third person the state has put to death in 10 weeks.
On Nov. 26, 2004, Taylor flew to California to meet one of his daughters for the first time.
Eight days later, the bodies of Angela Rowe and her children Alexus Conley, 10, Acqreya Conley, 6, and Tyrese Conley, 5, were found in the home they shared with Taylor.
The autopsies initially indicated the homicides had taken place two to three days before the bodies were found, which would have eliminated Taylor as the killer.
Then-St. Louis County Medical Examiner Phillip Burch told jurors that the temperature in the house had been in the 50s, which led to the estimated time of death changing.
Last Wednesday, as Bell’s statement mentions, forensic pathologist Jane Turner cast doubt on the medical examiner’s determination on the time of death.
She said the victims’ bodies showed signs of rigor mortis when discovered. That would not last more than a week after death, even with the cold temperature in the house, according to Turner. Other postmortem changes that would occur a week or more after death were not present.
She concluded the condition of the bodies suggested the victims were killed after Taylor left town.
In charging him, investigators also relied on Perry Taylor, Leonard Taylor’s brother. He said his brother confessed to killing Rowe and the kids before leaving for California. He later recanted his account during the trial.
