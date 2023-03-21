Elson Williams, Jr., a friend to many and a provider for many St. Louis area non-profits, has passed. He was 77.
Elson Williams Jr. was born on July 8, 1945 in St. Louis, Mo. He was the second of three children born to Mr. Elson Williams Sr. and Mrs. Katherine Williams. His parents and both siblings, Myrna and Ronald, preceded him in death.
Elson was a proud product of the St. Louis Public Schools. He graduated from Soldan High School and attended Northeast Missouri State College, until he was drafted into the United States Army. He served a tour of duty as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and was responsible for leading two infantry squads in the jungles of Vietnam. After the war ended, he returned to St. Louis, where he attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. There he received his Bachelors of Science degree in Sociology and later went on to Webster University to earn a Master’s degree in Marketing.
August 20, 1970, Elson married the love of his life, Flora June Burton. From this union were born Elson C. Williams III and Sean Omar Williams (who preceded him in death). Elson took pride in his family, fitness, and travel. He was a proud member of Forest Park Forever, and spent many mornings there with his Forest Park “buddies”.
Elson began his career as a state manager for Seagram’s Distillers. He later moved on to Major Brands, Inc. where he retired after 25 years as a highly successful sales manager. During that time, he received numerous performance and leadership awards from Major Brands and top spirits suppliers across the United States.
Elson was a well-respected man in the community; serving as one of the original members of 100 Black Men of St. Louis. He supported veterans’ initiatives; the Community Women Against Hardship program; volunteered for Meals on Wheels every Thanksgiving; helped the unhoused find food and shelter; gave turkeys to families in need; and provided school supplies to children in the St. Louis community.
“He was a catalyst,” said Gloria Taylor, president of local non-profit Community Women Against Hardship. “He was a doer, a giver to so many of us,” she said. “Whenever I asked he always, always said ‘Yes.’ But guess what, he never wanted any accolades, because that’s just who he was.”
In partnership with the St. Louis Retail Group and the St. Louis Independent Liquor Licensees, Elson helped raise money to fund college scholarships for high school students in the City of St. Louis. He also contributed to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the United Negro College Fund. Elson won several awards: Lieutenant Governor’s Veterans Service Award, NAACP Unsung Hero Freedom Fund Award. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and member of the Urban League Whitney M. Young Foundation.
Elson departed this life Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He is survived by his wife, June; son, Elson (Tré); niece, Pam; and close family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, March 24, 2023 from 11am-12noon at Austin a. Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant, followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.