Behavioral health services are instrumental in treatment of mental illness, substance abuse and addiction.
However, there is a shortage of social workers who are trained to help manage cases and assess, diagnose in the St. Louis region and across the nation.
A trio of partners, BJC HealthCare, Compass Health Network, and the University of Missouri–St. Louis School of Social Work are collaborating to address this critical need. BJC and Compass have signed agreements with UMSL that allows eligible employees to pursue Master of Social Work degrees while receiving academic support services to ensure student achievement and degree completion.
“Social work is an in-demand field and is projected to grow faster than other occupations,” said Natissia Small, UMSL vice provost for access, academic support and workforce integration.
“These relationships show a commitment to advance efforts to assist with the professional development of their employees while educating and increasing the talent pool to meet the ever-changing needs of communities in this region and throughout the state.”
BJC HealthCare already has social workers who have earned – or are in the process of earning – their MSWs at UMSL.
Beth Camp, BJC manager of learning and organizational effectiveness, called the decision to pursue a formal agreement with UMSL “a logical one as it looked to increase the number of trained social workers on its staff.”
“Working with UMSL made so much sense,” Camp said.
“I look at where our employees are currently spending their tuition benefit dollars, and UMSL was definitely one of those places. We're in the same community, and we serve the same people.”
Other health providers in the St. Louis community are addressing the need, as well.
The Health Resources and Services Administration recently awarded a $1.2 million grant to St. Louis Community College to expand its training program for community health workers and to increase the number of students enrolled in the behavioral health associate degree program.
“There is a behavioral health staffing shortage in the St. Louis area and behavioral health is struggling to meet community needs,” said Laurie Hawkins, senior health program manager for STLCC’s Workforce Solutions Group.
Sharon Johnson, School of Social Work dean, said UMSL will pilot a live/virtual cohort for employees who have completed their BSWs in the spring 2023 semester. It will give students a cohort experience, whether they live in the St. Louis region and can attend in-person classes or live outside the region and need to attend virtually.
“By having that option available for them, we hope that we will be able to influence more individuals who are not in the St. Louis region to take advantage of this resource, especially knowing how difficult it is and how great the need is in rural areas to have trained behavioral health specialists and social workers,” Johnson said.
“We really want to make sure that we are contributing to this workforce and getting social workers and qualified individuals into those areas.”
The program will offer a set curriculum with a family practice concentration focused on behavioral health. It’s designed to be completed in three years, with two courses each semester and a graduate field practicum, completed at the partner organization, in the summer of a student’s final year.
Interested employees who do not already have a BSW or who do not wish to participate in the live/virtual cohort still have the option to pursue their MSW in UMSL’s traditional program.
Under the terms of the agreement, BJC will directly pay employees’ tuition bills each semester, rather than requiring them to pay and get reimbursed.
“It helps remove one more barrier that could prevent someone from getting started,” Camp said. “Employees will use their tuition benefit to reimburse, so that it takes that stress of worrying, ‘Do I have to have the money?’ or ‘Do I have to have a loan in place?’ or whatever it might be.
“Whenever we have a high need area like this, we want to make sure we eliminate as many barriers as we can, and UMSL has been great in helping us figure that out.”
BJC Behavioral Health serves patients in the St. Louis region and has two locations in Farmington in southeast Missouri. Compass Health has offices in 29 counties stretching across the state of Missouri, including in St. Charles, Franklin, Lincoln and Warren Counties in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.
UMSL envisioned building relationships like these last year when it launched its Office of Workforce Integration.
“We are an institution committed to developing talent to support industry needs and, most importantly, impact the lives of individuals by increasing access to opportunities and social mobility,” Small said.
“UMSL is well-suited to serve as the model institution to prepare and educate the workforce. Through intentional relationships, we know that our students will thrive personally and professionally.
“It makes sense to work with [BJC and Compass] and aid in their investment in their employees by providing them with the quality education seen within our social work program. These agreements speak volumes about our ability to provide excellent academic programs and to appeal to corporate partners as an anchor institution in the St. Louis region.”
