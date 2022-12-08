While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City.
With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
“Once again, certain representatives from beyond my city’s borders believe they know best for the City of St. Louis even when they only ever come here to catch a Cardinals or Blues game,” Aldridge said.
“This proposed language would deprive my constituents of local control and enforce over-policing of predominantly Black communities.”
A statewide ballot measure in 2012 returned control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to the mayor of St. Louis’ office after 152 years under state control and a board of police commissioners. Currently, Kansas City, Missouri is the only major municipality in the United States with a police force not directly under local control.
Aldridge said policymakers should address root causes of crime, including the lack of quality employment opportunities, livable wage jobs, and accessible and affordable health care, including mental health care.
“Solving the issue of crime in urban areas is much more complex than simply throwing more police at the problem, and these bills target St. Louis City residents and deprive them and their local elected officials of the ability to adopt innovative strategies to combat violent crime,” Aldridge said.
“I promise to those who elected me that I will fight against these bills with every fiber of my being.”
Following Kevin Johnson’s execution on Nov. 29, Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair Marlene Terry D-St. Louis County, called his sentencing “yet another occasion where the justice system in Missouri fell short of providing full justice.
On November 15th, a St. Louis County Circuit Court appointed prosecutor, Edward Keenan, filed a motion to vacate Kevin Johnson’s conviction. He wrote that “unconstitutional racial discrimination infected this prosecution” by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch
“Too many Missourians have suffered from racially biased policing and prosecution as well as inadequate funding for the Missouri State Public Defender System. Meaningful criminal justice reform will continue to be a top priority for the MLBC this coming session,” she said.
“Members of our caucus are filing legislation that will improve policing, the court system, and the Department of Corrections. Additionally, we will partner with community leaders, elected officials in both parties, and local and statewide law enforcement officials to create a fairer justice system in Missouri.”
State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, has pre-filed legislation that will reinstate the requirements needed to obtain a permit to conceal and carry a firearm. Missouri repealed the permit requirement during the 2016 legislative session.
“I’m tired of asking how many more tragedies it will take before the Legislature takes action to thwart our state’s high murder rates and enact commonsense gun laws,” said Sen. Williams.
“While conceal and carry permit requirements won’t eradicate the violent crime that is plaguing our state, at the very least, those who carry firearms will be appropriately trained and on the radar of law enforcement. I cannot and will not look another child in the face without knowing I am doing everything I can to protect them.”
State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has pre-filed legislation that would make it an unlawful offense for a minor to possess a concealed firearm or handgun. The offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, but would not include a person under the age of 18 who possesses a concealable firearm or handgun at a shooting range or while under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or adult supervisor.
“Forty-three U.S. states have specific laws against possession by a minor and there is a federal provision prohibiting juveniles from possessing handguns that is enforceable in every U.S. state - except Missouri.” Sen. Roberts said.
“The Missouri Legislature’s 2021 passage of the ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act’ means Missouri is the only state in the union to have zero checks on kids who are too young to drive possessing guns. This has tied up our police and made the citizens in our neighborhoods fearful. Fixing this problem makes our communities safer.”
Legislators started pre-filing legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1. The 102nd General Assembly will convene in Jefferson City for the start of the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.