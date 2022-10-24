Black Pride and the Missouri History Museum [MHM] came together to honor the work of eight local Black LGBTQ+ leaders across many sectors, Friday, Oct. 14 evening at MHM at their 7th annual Black Pride Accolades.
"I wanted to encourage and celebrate the people of St. Louis," Khaliah Booker, Youth Award honoree mentors 24 and younger—Fontbonne University student said. "We are often disregarded, unappreciated, and used by the world and even each other. We remain fierce and triumphant despite facing violence, economic strife, and political turmoil."
In addition to giving well-deserved flowers to local leaders, MHM held the ceremony to raise awareness toward the Museum's 2024 full-scale exhibit showcasing St. Louis's LGBTQ+ stories.
"Your stories are a part of the history being made now," Emily Underwood, Community Initiatives Specialist at Missouri Historical Society, said. "The fact we had to go out now and start a collecting initiative to put an exhibit together says something about the fact that these stories were not collected in the past the way we're trying to do now."
BP, the 26-year-old organization, hosts a wide range of community services, from clothes drives for the winter, voting information, raising awareness of local issues, book clubs and seasonal socials.
"We're a marginalized people within a marginalized people," said Jordan Braxton, Black Pride Vice President.
Arts & Entertainment Award - Deion Goliday
"Being a Black woman from St. Louis means a lot to me," said audience member Kneeshe Parkinson, 40, Rose Impact Founder. "Because we are intentional in how we show up. We're the show me state, 314. And Black Pride means a lot to me because they help uplift the communities, develop programs, and recognize the superb talent in St. Louis."
'Entrepreneur of The Year' - Black Pride honored Jackie' JP' Phillips, Unheard Media LLC founder, for her 17-year-long career developing business strategies through said companies and others.
'Healthcare Leader of the Year - Tyrell Manning, Ending The HIV Epidemic Program Specialist, and Mayor Tishaura Jones' appointee for St. Louis' first LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board.
"He has gone above and beyond over the past year in reducing STI HIV rates as well to ensure that mental and physical health are not left out of the conversation," Braxton said.
"I am centered on my purpose of healthcare which is fueled by a passion attributed to my ancestors and those impacted by health disparities," said Manning. "I believe every human being deserves access to quality healthcare services."
Professional Growth award - Miyonee Sateek, the Mo Ho Justice Coalition's Community Outreach Lead.
"This award means a lot to me. I started this field of work with no knowledge and just as ghetto as I wanted to be!" Sateek said.
The second biggest award of the evening honored Maven Logik Lee with the Pioneer
award for his work as Executive Director at The Shades Project and as a Former Intervention Specialist at Saint Louis Public Schools.
"I am without words because this is the first award I've ever got," Lee said.
Black Pride awarded their most prestigious award of the year, The Lifetime Achievement, to 4th Ward City Council member Aja La'Starr Owens.
"Growing up in Jennings, that's where I got the value system of being about the community, the comfortable village mentality," said Owens. "A small group of committed individuals can change the world; sometimes it is the only thing that ever has."
The Missouri History Museum has collected LGBTQ+ archives as far back as the 1840s for its June 2024 exhibit opening.
