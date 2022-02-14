As Black History Month continues, people are called reflect on and discuss Black history in the U.S. and around the world. An advocate for discussing and honoring Black history on campus is the Northwest Missouri State University Black Student Union.
Northwest’s BSU had its first official meeting in January 2019, and was called the Alliance of Black Collegians. There had been students calling for Northwest to implement a BSU on campus as early as 2016. Since its inception, a goal of the organization has been making Black students feel more comfortable on campus.
BSU President Sherry Harper said, “Black history is our history,” and that people from other backgrounds need to learn more about it than just the basics. She said this can be done by taking more educational avenues besides the general ones that are offered by the University, such as African World and other history classes.
“I really think that Black History Month, especially for Black organizations who are passionate about our Black history and our Black culture, it’s an opportunity for us to not only educate ourselves but to educate the rest of our campus on how great our culture really is,” Harper, who hails from Aurora, Colorado, said.
Northwest’s BSU has come far since its beginning. There has been a steady increase in the organization’s numbers, and the organization has increased meetings from biweekly to weekly.
Harper also said in the most recent years, there has been more participation from other people of color and white students, and students that are not Black feel more comfortable attending the meetings.
Harper said that BSU is a vessel for change, especially considering the location of the University.
“I think that, especially at a predominantly white institution, at a campus in a Republican town on the edge of Missouri where the political environment is not always rooting for us, I feel like it is ridiculously important,” she said.
“Especially while going into adulthood and learning who you are and trying to figure life out, that you have somewhere to go where you feel safe. And so, I think that’s what the Black Student Union is for me.”
BSU Secretary Asmina Conn, a Kansas City native, decided to step up and take on a leadership role in the organization.
“Being that this is a predominantly white institution, and the Black community is so small, I felt it was my duty and obligation to be a leader on campus and to promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” Conn said.
“I want this to be a safe space not only for the Black community but also for the rest of the students that attend here.”
She said it’s important for people to know Black culture in order to destigmatize the community and get rid of stereotypes.
“I think it’s important for groups like Black Student Union to be founded and accessible at different universities. That way, those of other backgrounds and cultures can come out and get to understand us better and try to change the stigma,” Conn said.
Conn said what makes Black Student Union unique from other organizations on campus is that because of the small size they have become very tight knit, and members of the organization are like a family. They look out for each other and give each other help and support.
“It’s an opportunity to create a safe space to inspire, to help develop and mold people,” Conn said.
“It’s about spreading love and awareness and all-around contributing to a good cause. There’s no one right answer. It’s just all-around a great opportunity not only for people who are African American, but for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.