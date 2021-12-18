The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday, Dec. 10 emphatically stood against developer Paul McKee and his refusal to remove the name Homer G. Phillips from a three-bed medical facility near the NGA site at Jefferson and Cass.
Following a health committee action on Thursday, Dec. 9, Resolution 138 deeming McKee’s action as “cultural appropriation” was passed by the Board of Aldermen with 22 yes votes out of 29.
Alderman Jack Coatar (7th Ward,) Alderman Joseph Vollmer (10th Ward) Alderwoman Carol Howard (14th Ward,) Alderman Tom Oldenburg (16th Ward) Alderman John Collins-Muhammad (21st Ward,) and Alderman Jeffery Boyd (22nd Ward) did not vote.
Alderman James Page’s 5th Ward is where the controversial center is located. He was inexplicably absent from the vote. In September, Page said “I’m trying to see this as a positive, not a negative,” when asked about use of Homer G. Phillips’ name and reaction of outraged constituents.
Collins-Muhammad and Boyd both represent northside wards.
A copy of the resolution will be sent to McKee and the hospital’s board of directors. They can appear before the Board to ask or answer questions.
During Thursday’s health committee meeting, McKee attorney Darryl Piggie said improved healthcare should be the center of discussion.
He was refuted by Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who said cultural appropriation was the issue, not the facility located in an area of need.
“Sometimes what you think is important to you is not important for the community at large,” Tyus said
U.S. Rep Cori Bush, Mayor Tishaura Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Treasurer Adam Layne have spoken out against McKee’s using the name for his own purpose and refusing to consider community wishes for a change.
“Homer G. Phillips Hospital was a beacon of Black leadership in St. Louis, training an entire generation of Black doctors, nurses, and health care workers who would go on to serve communities not just across our city, but our entire country,” Bush and Jones said in a joint statement.
“Profiting off of Homer G. Phillips' name on a small 3-bed facility that will fail to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities is an insult to Homer G. Phillips’ legacy and the Black community. We urge the developers of this project to heed the call of former Homer G. Phillips nurses, advocates, health care workers, community leaders, and St. Louis City residents who are demanding respect by changing the name of this facility.”
By his vote of support for the resolution, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed joins with Jones and Green to make the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment unanimously opposed.
According to Tyus, Reed requested to add his name to the resolution, which was delayed due to his involvement with the redistricting process.
State Sen. Karla May clarified her stance on the issue in a statement released on Tuesday.
“I stand with the individuals and activists who oppose a hollow appropriation of the name Homer G. Phillips Hospital,” May said.
In the statement, May said she has done her best to “practice patience” and hear from those involved and concerned.
“I recognize this facility is not in my Senate District, and the Missouri General Assembly is not involved in the naming of local entities,” May said.
“And while my elected office does not have the authority to intervene, as a child of St. Louis, I am proud to lend my voice to the chorus of people calling for justice. I am also careful not to overshadow or overpromise those on the frontlines, as politicians tend to do.”
May challenged those involved in this development to raise themselves to the high standard established by the original Homer G. Phillips Hospital.
“Honor and uphold African American history,” May said.
“Create a better future for today’s St. Louis that was stolen from our families generations ago when the hospital closed.”
Remaining silent on the issue is state Sen. Steve Roberts Jr. that leaves him as the only Black elected official that runs in more than a ward who has not spoken out publicly after Reed’s yes vote on the resolution.
Roberts said he wanted to review the resolution and study the issue three weeks ago. Following its passage on Friday, Roberts still had not commented as of presstime on Wednesday.
Piggee’s idea
Piggee and Fred Mills, the facility president, spoke against the resolution during the health committee meeting.
“My responsibility is on the operations side; I have been a hospital administrator for many years, so I cannot answer that question,” Mills said when asked about the process to name the facility
Piggee said it was his idea to name the facility after Homer G. Phillips..
“I’m the one who presented it to Paul McKee, and from his suggestion, I presented it to the board of which I am a member,” he said.
“I am not only here as Paul McKee’s attorney but as a lifelong city resident.”
Piggee said his research into using the name included polling patrons at a bar in North St. Louis.
