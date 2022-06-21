The 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Alumni Hall of Honor inductees has been named. From left, Marquis Walker; Darnell Walker; Kia Brimer; Flint Fowler, BGCSTL president; Tia Brimer, Anthony Stallion, MD (accepting on behalf of brother Mark Stallion); and Angela Rhone (accepting on behalf of husband, Eric Rhone).