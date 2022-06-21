The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) recently announced its 2022 Alumni Hall of Honor inductees and service honorees.
“Board members, volunteers and supporters are acknowledged and celebrated for commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the kids and teens that we serve,” said Flint Folwer, BGCSTL president.
“It is an honor and privilege to recognize so many wonderful people for what they do to help our kids. It is particularly gratifying to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our amazing alumni and the contributions they now bring to the community because of the Club’s impact on their lives.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is shaping the future of St. Louis by promoting the positive development of children and teens.”
The 2022 BGCSTL Alumni Hall of Honor inductees are Tia Brimer, Kia Brimer, Eric Rhone, Anthony Stallion, MD, Darnell Walker & Marquis Walker.
The Hall of Honor recognizes outstanding alumni for achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth, contributions to the St. Louis community and for living out the mission of the Boys & Girls Club.
Additional honorees include:
Richard H. Amberg Award Recipient – David Aplington
Capture the Vision Award – Nick Ragone of theAscension Charity Classic golf tournament
National Award of Merit - Dr. Chauncey E. Granger, Hazelwood East High School principal; Cameron A. Coleman, Larimore Elementary School principal; David Stokes Grey Eagle Distributors; Travis Sarich and Matt Bynum, Heartland Coca-Cola.
Service to Youth Award – Five years -Teri Bascom, Angel Jackson, Marla Jeffries, Regina Knapp, Melody Majeed,Brandy Sandford, and Krystal Smith
10 years - Keisha Caruthers
30 years: Brenda "Joyce" Jones
