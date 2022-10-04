For Tenesia Brown, supervising broker with Keys Realty Group, the road to rehabilitating vacant, dilapidated properties in north St. Louis has been paved with mold, and costs that exceed sales.
Still, the real estate investor says she's “not a quitter,” and is aiming to work with others to get vacant properties into the hands of homeowners, despite the hurdles.
“I literally lost on that [first St. Louis] project,” said Brown, referencing a home on Blair Avenue that cost $160,000 to rehab and sold in March for $93,000.
“But overall, it turned out awesome on the inside,” she said. “I think that regardless, it was … okay, it's all worth it.
“The architecture and the brick properties in St. Louis are amazing and just to see them dilapidated the way that they are, it was like wow. They have beautiful homes here. What is going on around here?”
As of mid-August, St. Louis had nearly 10,000 structures that could be classified as vacant, according to the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative, a coalition of community members, private and nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies working to reduce the value-draining effect of vacant property in St. Louis. An additional 872 buildings had at least one indicator of vacancy, according to the Collaborative’s website.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones acknowledged to The American and Type Investigations that residents could rightly complain that not enough has been done about the problem, which has festered in the northern stretches of the city for decades.
At least $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, sent from the feds to combat the pernicious impacts of COVID-19 — and potentially $150 million more — is expected to flow into north St. Louis neighborhoods, according to Jones and an official with St. Louis Development Corporation, the city’s development agency.
Meanwhile, rehabbers are attacking the problem from the ground up, and the inside out.
On a slightly overcast spring morning, Michael Woods — accompanied by his team from Dream Builders for Equity — stood with his back to a work in progress on Mallinckrodt Street, and peered into the future.
Dream Builders, a nonprofit that counts Woods as co-founder, president and chief executive, has been buying disheveled homesteads in north St. Louis and where structurally possible, reviving them with new innards. If the bones are too far gone, the existing structures are removed to make way for new construction.
The end game, said Woods, is to create neighborhoods once again teeming with life.
“Our values [are] really centered around creating hope and being extremely positive … changing the narrative about north St. Louis, trying to get people to be super excited,” he said.
Dream Builders currently is focused on a 50-project development in the Hyde Park neighborhood — one of six neighborhoods near a $1.7 billion defense department construction project that will house the western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The neighborhoods are slated for extra attention from the city under a program dubbed Project Connect.
Of the 50 Dream Builders projects, 25 are expected to be rehabs of vacant properties that will be sold to first-time homeowners. The remaining 25 would involve free home renovations for seniors for projects valued up to $10,000.
“It could be in a bathroom, it could be in the kitchen or it could be a … deck,” Woods said. “It could be a fence, a picket, white fence, anything that could potentially add equity and value to the house.”
Funds for the projects come in part from donations.
Forms on file with the IRS show that in 2019, the most recent year available, show that revenue nearly doubled from the previous year to $245,545 and assets more than doubled to $124,597.
One of the organization’s earliest projects, also on Mallinckrodt, turned quickly from a rehab to a tear-down. The structure was “leaning on another property,” he said. The now vacant lot will become the site of the organization’s first new build, perhaps as soon as next year.
In August, a 2-bedroom, 2-bath Hyde Park home the organization remodeled last year was under contract for $95,000, Woods said. That price can help boost values in the area, where a nearby 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is listed for $14,900 and the seller of a 3-bedroom home is seeking $58,000.
He estimates that the organization has spent more than $250,000 on a project at 1522 and 1524 Mallinckrodt.
Also the organization has completed free repairs on 15 homes owned by neighborhood seniors since 2020, Woods said, pushing it more than halfway to its 25-home goal.
Ideally, he added, the aim is to build on what’s there.
“We are very heavily focused on rehabbing vacant properties because we believe in bringing the houses back to the original glory that they had,” he said. “We love these original structure houses and that's what the community likes.”
Brown said her company has “renovated, probably … over 100 vacant properties” in Kansas City, and has a “mission in Kansas City to create 1,000 new homeowners,” adding, “we're, like, at 442.”
When she began searching for redeemable properties in north St. Louis she initially encountered tough sledding.
Her search came at the urging of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which is helping neighborhood groups use the courts to unblock the legal logjam that can sometimes keep vacant properties from being rehabbed by new owners.
Yet she said most properties she looked at initially “needed to be torn down.” One was so full of mold, she felt it threatened her health.
She settled on the vacant property in the 3500 block of Blair Avenue as the “lesser of all the evils” and it became the company’s first vacancy rehab project in St. Louis.
When Keys hosted the grand opening for the St. Louis office in January, it launched with a mission to create 100 new Black homeowners in 12 months, she said. “Blair was our number one.”
Ultimately, though, she spent thousands in un-recouped expenses on that project.
Now she’s working on a vacant property on Lewis Place, which her company acquired this year. That was after the property garnered more than $200 in fees for forestry department maintenance and a resident complained to the city that the building was “unsecured,” according to records with the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative.
On this one “I have to make a profit,” she said. “I can’t take a loss on this one.”
She said the sales process might be easier if she focused on a different community within the metro area, such as Florissant in St. Louis County.
Then she quickly did a U-turn.
“I have such a connection to the urban core,” she said. “Our main focus everywhere we go is the urban core and revitalizing it. And one way that we knew [how] to help, was to help people become homeowners as opposed to renters. So what I've tried to do is [rehabilitate] homes in an affordable manner so that people can afford them.”
“I feel this …urgency to do so much.”
This story was reported in partnership with Type Investigations, where Karen Robinson-Jacobs is an Alfred Knobler fellow.
Research assistance by Paco Alvarez and Nina Zweig of Type Investigations. Logo by Kyle Alcott. Produced with support from Report For America.
