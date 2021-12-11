The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed Resolution 138 at the full Board of Aldermen meeting on Friday, Dec. 9. The resolution deems the naming of developer Paul Mckee's new medical facility ‘Homer G. Phillips Hospital’ as “inappropriate cultural appropriation." The new facility faced community outcry and protests.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and St. Louis Mayor Jones released a joint statement on Friday in response to the passage of Resolution 138:
“Homer G. Phillips Hospital was a beacon of Black leadership in St. Louis, training an entire generation of Black doctors, nurses, and health care workers who would go on to serve communities not just across our city, but our entire country.
Profiting off of Homer G. Phillips' name on a small 3-bed facility that will fail to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities is an insult to Homer G. Phillips’ legacy and the Black community.
We urge the developers of this project to heed the call of former Homer G. Phillips nurses, advocates, health care workers, community leaders, and St. Louis City residents who are demanding respect by changing the name of this facility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.