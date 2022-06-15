U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., has been impoverished, homeless and tear-gassed on the streets of Ferguson.
While sitting in the gallery of the hearing room along with other members of Congress and spectators, The Griot reported that Bush uttered, “Jesus” as the shocking video was played.
After last Thursday night’s first televised hearing, Bush told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted.
“I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like,” Bush said.
“I need to see what’s going to come out of this. I need to bear witness, myself, because this was a white supremacist-in-chief president that was at the [head] of this.”
During her opening remarks, committee vice chair, Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming reported that several Republican members of Congress, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, had sought pardons from President Trump for the rioters who breached the Capitol as Congress was about to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
“They should be investigated, if they were part of this, they should be expelled because that is section three of the 14th Amendment”, Bush said.
The 14th amendment of the US Constitution which prohibits those who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” from holding office.
“Our democracy remains in danger,” Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said during his opening statement.
“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over. Unfortunately, there are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great: devotion to the Constitution, allegiance to the rule of law, our shared journey to build a more perfect Union.”
Among the most chilling images displayed during the first two hearings, was a photo of noose and gallows erected near the Capitol by insurrectionists.
Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards told the NNPA, “It was something like I’ve seen in the movies.”
“I couldn’t believe my eyes; there were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. I was slipping in people’s blood. It was carnage. It was chaos.”
Several former White House officials from the Trump administration said the President refused to stop the insurrection and ignored his team of advisers who urged him to intervene.
“These are people from our community,” said Bush.
“How do we know when we show up to a doctor’s office to get treated or have a checkup … or the bus driver who is taking our kids to school … how do we know it’s not someone [who] has these beliefs?
“They [believe] Donald Trump is almighty, the king, and everything that he says is correct.”
Bush also said the hearings and facts being disclosed must energize America’s Black voters.
“This means that we need to continue to vote. We need to continue to show up … this didn’t just happen because of a president. [Trump] had other folks, state reps and … people in other positions that made them be able to do that,” she said.
A delusional Trump
The former President declared the election as fraudulent “right out of the box on election night before there was actually any potential of looking at evidence,” former U.S. Attorney William Barr said in a taped deposition played by Committee members on Monday, June 13, the second day of public hearings.
Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, provided a videotaped deposition in which he noted that “the law firms were not comfortable making arguments that (lawyer and advisor) Rudy Giuliani was making publicly” about election fraud.
One lawmaker described Giuliani as “apparently inebriated.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien, said his boss disagreed with those who suggested it was too early to call the election.
Following Joe Biden’s election win, Trump publicly declared himself the victor, and the Big Lie began.
He told supporters at the White House, including Barr, that a big vote dump had occurred in Detroit.
“I said, ‘Did anyone point out to you – did all the people complaining about it point out to you, you actually did better in Detroit than you did last time?” Barr stated.
The former attorney general declared, “there’s no indication of fraud in Detroit.”
Barr also put the kibosh on Trump’s claim of election fraud in Philadelphia.
“The President has repeatedly suggested there was some kind of outpouring of unexpected votes in inner-city areas like Philadelphia. That was absolute rubbish,” Barr stated.
NNPA Newswire contributed to this report
