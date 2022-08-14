St. Louis American staff
Soles4Souls and St. Louis-based Caleres recently provided new shoes for homeless children who attend Saint Louis Public Schools. The partners are collaborating to provide Caleres shoes to 4,000 students during the Fall 2022 semester.
The shoe initiative is the result of a $1 million donation from the Caleres Cares Charitable Trust to Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid program, which provides new, branded athletic shoes to children experiencing homelessness across the United States.
The first round of this donation took place July 28, and a deluge two days earlier and floods did not stop the effort.
140 pairs of shoes and 324 pairs of socks were distributed at a back-to-school resources distribution event at Gateway 180 Shelter.
Deidra Thomas-Murray, SLPS Homeless and Foster Care liaison, says the new shoes have an immediate impact on the lives of the students.
“The gift of shoes meets their immediately needs. It helps with the tangible need for shoes and the intangibles of self-esteem. The partnership (between Soles4Souls and Caleres) speaks volumes for Saint Louis Public Schools students and families,” she said.
Soles4Souls President and CEO Buddy Teaster assisted at the St. Louis event.
“We are honored to work again with the Saint Louis Public Schools with our 4EveryKid program. This year, in partnership with Caleres, we will be able to bring new shoes to thousands of kids experiencing homelessness in St Louis. And we look forward to continuing to serve more kids in the future,” he said.
Thomas-Murray says the new shoes steer children into positive peer interaction, improved attendance and reduces ridicule.
“It creates a celebratory climate. Our students dance, sing, and smile upon receipt of new shoes. It is as if we can literally hear their hearts saying, ‘Thank you!’”
Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to use.
Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief, and direct assistance programs.
With international locations and warehouses across the not-for-profit Soles4Souls has distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries since 2006.
Visit soles4souls.org for more information.
