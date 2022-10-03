OK, not that kind of pledging.
The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society [CCS] Divine 9 Fundraising Challenge runs through November 2, 2022, and members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region can pledge an annual gift of $1,000 or more.
United Way’s Charmaine Chapman Society is a philanthropic organization for Black leaders in the St. Louis region and is the largest organized Black giving assembly associated with any United Way in the nation.
“United Way is very important in keeping our community strong, safe and healthy, and the Leadership Giving Societies, like CCS, play a very important role in United Way’s campaign,” said Arica Harris, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omicron Eta Omega Chapter, and vice chair of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 campaign.
“We are looking forward to the friendly competition of the Divine 9 Challenge to really ignite the spirit of giving from the CCS members. This is a fun way for our Fraternity brothers and Sorority sisters to give back to the community and help our neighbors.”
All Divine 9 members who contribute $1,000 or more to this year’s campaign will receive a special invitation to the Divine 9 Soiree, hosted by the Charmaine Chapman Society in early November.
Francella Jackson, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Delta Omega Chapter, and co-chairman of the Divine 9 Challenge Committee says United Way is a unique way to give back.
“No other organization plays as critical of a role in galvanizing our region for the purpose of ensuring economic stability, good health and the ability for all to thrive,” she said.
“It is especially important in today's social and racial justice climate to make a choice to be a part of the solution that unites our community with the resources, tools, and services that will tackle the difficult problems we face.”
Individuals can donate and view current Fraternity and Sorority rankings can visit HelpingPeople.org/Divine9.
