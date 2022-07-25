Ahead of the Tuesday, August 2 Primary Election, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners is reminding residents to make a plan before voting, which includes checking their polling location.
St. Louisans can check their polling location on the Board’s webpage, St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners (stlouis-mo.gov), and those without internet access can call the Board at (314) 622-4336 for more information.
Before heading to vote, the Board urges St. Louis residents to:
Double-check their polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. Those without internet access can call the Election Board at 314-622-4336 for help with checking their polling location.
Bring an acceptable form of identification: This includes a Missouri state-issued ID, ID issued by a local election authority, a student ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, voter card from the Board of Elections or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
A recently passed voting law that requires photo identification to cast a ballot, is not in affect for the August 2 primary elections.
In-person absentee voting remains open at the St. Louis City Election Board, 300 N. Tucker Blvd, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, until August 1st and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday July 30.
St. Louis County has seven satellite sites for in-person absentee voting, and they are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays until July 29. Extended hours will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The sites are:
North County Recreation Complex – 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis MO 63136
Board of Elections – 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann MO 63074
UMSL Millennium Student Center – 17 Arnold Grobman Drive, Bellerive Acres MO 63121
St. Louis County Library (Mid County Branch) – 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton MO 63105
St. Louis County Library (Daniel Branch) – 300 Clarkson Road, Ellisville MO 63011
STLCC Meramec Student Center – 11333 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood MO 63122
St. Johns UCC Mehlville – 11333 St. Johns Church Road, Green Park MO 63123
